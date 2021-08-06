Christine Weston Chandler, or Chris Chan as he is popularly known, was arrested by the Police during the weekend after an audio conversation involving him was supposedly leaked. According to the conversation, Chris Chan allegedly admitted to having sex with his mother, a 79 year old patient of dementia.

The YouTuber has been charged with one case of sexual assault against a member of the family. He was arrested on Sunday at Richmond in Viriginia, USA. According to reports, he was identified as female by the Police and will be housed with female inmates.

He is currently imprisoned at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail. Chris Chan, 39, is biologically a male but has been identifying as a female since 2014. He was transferred from Henrico County Jail to Greene County on Monday.

Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory had told Newsweek, “Christine Weston Chandler is currently being held in our Jail West facility on one count of incest and awaiting arraignment in Greene County, Virginia.”

In a leaked audio conversation that has gone viral, the authenticity of which has not been confirmed, the YouTuber allegedly admitted to having sex with his mother. During the conversation, he allegedly claims that his mother made the ‘first move’, leading to a kiss.

He allegedly admitted to harbouring sexual feelings about his mother and even confessed to having dreams about having sex with his mother. He went on to claim that the two have a ‘routine’ now where they had sex ‘every third night’.

Towards the end of the conversation, he allegedly says, ‘God… said this was okay.’ In his final public post, he said, ‘There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today.’

He has made other posts about his mother as well. In the past, he and his mother were arrested after she hit a manager of a game center with her car and on a separate incident, he was arrested for pepper-spraying a worker at a GameStop store.

Who is Chris Chan?

Chris Chan is the creator of Sonichu and Rosechu series. Sonichu is a cross between Pokemon Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog. According to Know Your Meme, “The comic, which follows the adventures of the titular protagonist, a fusion of the Pokemon character Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, has been widely mocked online for its amateur art style and writing.”

It adds, “It was widely ignored before Chris’ video-blog and personal life gained internet infamy… At that point, the comics departed from their original storyline to describe Sonichu’s sex life and the author’s own personal problems.”

Chandler’s YouTube channel

He also has a YouTube channel with nearly 53,000 subscribers. He has uploaded numerous videos on YouTube, dating back to 2014. His Twitter bio says, “I am Mrs. Christine W. Chandler Sonichu, Goddess of the Nations of Cwcville, Comma, and the Commodore Consoles, and the Creator of Sonichu and Rosechu. She/Her.”

He has previously stated, “I Am Female; please address and talk about me with the correct Pronouns. She/Her/Hers. Thank You.”

Chandler has said in the past, “I still reside with my mother and our dogs and cats, and we have a slew of financial problems, alongside a number of being the victim of internet trolls, blackmail and deception, and so forth, that have long emotionally and mentally scarred me greatly.”