Saturday, August 7, 2021
HomeNews ReportsWrestler Bajrang Punia clinches bronze at Tokyo Olympics, India’s total medal tally stands at...
FeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Wrestler Bajrang Punia clinches bronze at Tokyo Olympics, India’s total medal tally stands at 6

Bajrang Punia defeated Niyazbekov Daulet of Kazakhstan in the men's freestyle 65 kg match with a score of 8-0

OpIndia Staff
Bajrang Punia clinches Bronze medal at Tokyo olympics, medal tally reaches 6
179

On Saturday (August 7), Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Niyazbekov Daulet of Kazakhstan in the men’s freestyle 65 kg match to clinch the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Punia won 2 technical points in the first period but later managed to win 6 points in the second period of the bout. His opponent Daulet failed to score even a single point against the Indian wrestler. With a score of 8-0 on the board, Punia was declared the winner on the basis of technical superiority. The 27-year-old hails from the Jhajjar district of Haryana and is the only Indian to win 3 medals at the World Wrestling Championships.

Screengrab of the Bronze medal results, via Olympics.com

Bajrang Punia contested for the Bronze medal match after he lost the semi-final yesterday. He had lost to Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev 5-12 in Men’s 65kg Freestyle semi-final on Friday. He had defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev and Iran’s Morteza Ghiasi to reach the semi-finals.

The bronze match was played at the Makuhari Messe Hall A. With Punis’s victory, India’s total medal tally has reached 6 i.e. equivalent to the medal tally at the 2012 London Olympics. At this point, India has 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medals. India is now hoping for a gold medal from Neeraj Chopra in the Men’s javelin throw final.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,318FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com