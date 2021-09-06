Actor Pratik Gandhi has taken to his social media handles to apprise viewers about his new upcoming film ‘Raavan Leela’, the trailer of which is supposed to be out on September 9, 2021. Gandhi will be seen portraying the role of Raavan in the movie that is slated to release in theatres on October 11.

The actor, who rose to fame with his role of Harshad Mehta in the web series ‘Scam 1992’, today shared the intriguing teaser of the movie through his official social media handles with a caption: “Not every film gives you an opportunity to live two diverse cheracters at a time. #RaavanLeela (Bhavai) is a story that allowed me to explore that and much more. I cannot wait for you all to witness this in theaters on Oct 1. Trailer out on Sept 9″.

Not every film gives you an opportunity to live two diverse cheracters at a time. #RaavanLeela (Bhavai) is a story that allowed me to explore that and much more. I cannot wait for you all to witness this in theaters on Oct 1.



Trailer out on Sept 9. pic.twitter.com/hoxVUxxdnw — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 6, 2021

The teaser of the film shows the actor delivering a powerful and intense monologue dressed up as Raavan on the stage of a Ram Leela performance. The actor, in his impactful voice, introduces himself (Raavan) as ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ [a term that is used in Hindu philosophy to describe the unity of the Atman (individual self or soul) with Brahman (the Absolute)], amidst the classic Raavan laughter.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi along with actor Aindrita Ray in the lead roles. The film also stars actor Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh, Flora Saini, Anil Rastogi, Krishna Bisht and Bhagyashree Mote.

The film, directed by Hardik Gajjar, is planned to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.