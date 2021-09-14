The BJP has claimed that Mamata Banerjee did not mention the pending cases against her in the nomination papers she had filed for the Bhabanipur by-poll on the 10th of September. A complaint was filed with regards to the matter by Sajal Ghosh, the Chief Electoral Agent of Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP candidate from the constituency.

BJP raises objection against #MamataBanerjee ’s nomination in scrutiny. BJP claims, she has not disclosed pending cases against her. She is fighting bypoll from #Bhawanipore . Earlier, she fought from Nandigram where she lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari my a narrow margin. pic.twitter.com/J8uMLCty2g — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) September 14, 2021

The pending cases against Mamata Banerjee cited by the BJP are registered across multiple police stations in Assam.

The cases include Case No. 286/2018 under sections 20B, 153A and 198 of IPC at Geeta Nagar Police Station, Case no. 466/2018 under sections 120B, 153A, 294, 298, and 506 of IPC at Pan Bazaar Police Station, Case No. 288/2018 under sections 121, 153A, of IPC at Jagiroad Police Station, Case No. 832/2018 under sections 120B and 153A of IPC at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station and Case No. 177/2018 under sections 353, 323 and 338 of IPC at Udharbond police Station.

After Trinamool Congress secured a comprehensive victory in the assembly elections, Banerjee is making a return to the constituency that had been her own for 10 years. Earlier, TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had resigned after winning the seat.

The BJP has decided to field Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll. Priyanka Tibrewal is an advocate by profession who had joined the BJP in the year 2014. She is a practicing lawyer at the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court.