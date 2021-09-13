Mamata Banerjee, ahead of the by-poll for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, paid a visit to the Sola Ana Masjid in the area to seek blessings. The by-poll for the constituency will be conducted on the 30th of September, with results to be declared three days later on the 3rd of October.

The Sola Ana Masjid is located in the Bhabanipur constituency itself. The West Bengal Chief Minister had filed her nomination from the constituency on Friday. Ahead of the polls earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee had decided to contest the elections from Nandigram, where she lost against former TMC stalwart and current BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Prior to that, Banerjee had been an elected representative from Bhabanipur itself. After Trinamool Congress secured a comprehensive victory in the assembly elections, Banerjee is making a return to the constituency that had been her own for 10 years. Earlier, TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had resigned after winning the seat.

The BJP has decided to field Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll. Priyanka Tibrewal is an advocate by profession who had joined the BJP in the year 2014. She is a practicing lawyer at the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court. Prior to joining BJP, she had worked a legal counsel for singer and BJP leader Babul Supriyo.

Priyanka Tibrewal is one of the petitioners in the Bengal post-poll violence cases, which have led to the Calcutta High Court ordering CBI and SIT probe in the cases. Her petition has also led the high court order for a second autopsy of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed in post-poll violence on May 2.