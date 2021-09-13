Monday, September 13, 2021
HomePoliticsMamata Banerjee visits Sola Ana Masjid in Bhabanipur to seek blessings ahead of by-poll...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee visits Sola Ana Masjid in Bhabanipur to seek blessings ahead of by-poll at the assembly constituency

The Sola Ana Masjid is located in the Bhabanipur constituency itself. The West Bengal Chief Minister had filed her nomination from the constituency on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee visits Sola Ana Masjid in Bhabanipur to seek blessings ahead of by-poll at the assembly constituency
Image Credit: PTI
72

Mamata Banerjee, ahead of the by-poll for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, paid a visit to the Sola Ana Masjid in the area to seek blessings. The by-poll for the constituency will be conducted on the 30th of September, with results to be declared three days later on the 3rd of October.

The Sola Ana Masjid is located in the Bhabanipur constituency itself. The West Bengal Chief Minister had filed her nomination from the constituency on Friday. Ahead of the polls earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee had decided to contest the elections from Nandigram, where she lost against former TMC stalwart and current BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Prior to that, Banerjee had been an elected representative from Bhabanipur itself. After Trinamool Congress secured a comprehensive victory in the assembly elections, Banerjee is making a return to the constituency that had been her own for 10 years. Earlier, TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had resigned after winning the seat.

The BJP has decided to field Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll. Priyanka Tibrewal is an advocate by profession who had joined the BJP in the year 2014. She is a practicing lawyer at the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court. Prior to joining BJP, she had worked a legal counsel for singer and BJP leader Babul Supriyo.

Priyanka Tibrewal is one of the petitioners in the Bengal post-poll violence cases, which have led to the Calcutta High Court ordering CBI and SIT probe in the cases. Her petition has also led the high court order for a second autopsy of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed in post-poll violence on May 2.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSola Ana Masjid
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
575,951FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com