Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeCrimeDelhi Police busts multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module linked to Dawood Ibrahim, 6 arrested: Details
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police busts multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module linked to Dawood Ibrahim, 6 arrested: Details

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell, said the arrested terrorists have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken to a similar training to Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police Special Cell address a press conference after busting a terror module
Delhi Police Special Cell address a press conference after busting a terror module
1

Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested 6 terrorists, 2 of whom had received training in Pakistan. The terror module was reportedly linked to dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused of carrying out the 1993 bombs blasts in Mumbai and is reportedly living in Pakistan.

Delhi Police addressed a press conference to make the announcement about the arrest. The Police said the terrorists were radicalised and ideologically motivated and had received training in Pakistan for 15 days. One of the arrested, the police official said, was tasked to identify potential targets and carry out reconnaissance of places to orchestrate attacks during the upcoming festival season.

The special cell of the Delhi Police reportedly made the arrests from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. One Sameer was arrested from Kota, Rajasthan, two persons were arrested from Delhi and three were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police(Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted. Two Pakistan-trained terrorists have also been nabbed.”

He further added that explosives and firearms have been recovered from the terrorists in a multi-state operation.

Spilling details about the arrested terrorist’s travel to Pakistan, the Delhi Police Special Cell said two out of the 6 were taken to Pakistan via Muscat, where they were trained in explosives and firearms for 15 days.

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell, said the arrested terrorists have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken to a similar training to Pakistan. He added that the terror module was being handled from across the border in Pakistan.

The terrorists had formed 2 teams, one of them being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Anees Ibrahim, the Delhi Police Special Cell said in the press conference. The responsibility of this group was to get the arms and ammunition into India from across the border and conceal it here. The other team was tasked to facilitate funding through Hawala.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan terror module busted
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,126FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com