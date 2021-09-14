Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested 6 terrorists, 2 of whom had received training in Pakistan. The terror module was reportedly linked to dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused of carrying out the 1993 bombs blasts in Mumbai and is reportedly living in Pakistan.

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pak-organised terror module, arrested 6 people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan

Delhi Police addressed a press conference to make the announcement about the arrest. The Police said the terrorists were radicalised and ideologically motivated and had received training in Pakistan for 15 days. One of the arrested, the police official said, was tasked to identify potential targets and carry out reconnaissance of places to orchestrate attacks during the upcoming festival season.

The special cell of the Delhi Police reportedly made the arrests from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. One Sameer was arrested from Kota, Rajasthan, two persons were arrested from Delhi and three were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh.

One of those arrested was tasked to identify locations in India to orchestrate attacks during festive seasons: Delhi Police on multi-state terror crackdown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police(Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted. Two Pakistan-trained terrorists have also been nabbed.”

He further added that explosives and firearms have been recovered from the terrorists in a multi-state operation.

Spilling details about the arrested terrorist’s travel to Pakistan, the Delhi Police Special Cell said two out of the 6 were taken to Pakistan via Muscat, where they were trained in explosives and firearms for 15 days.

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell, said the arrested terrorists have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken to a similar training to Pakistan. He added that the terror module was being handled from across the border in Pakistan.

The terrorists had formed 2 teams, one of them being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Anees Ibrahim, the Delhi Police Special Cell said in the press conference. The responsibility of this group was to get the arms and ammunition into India from across the border and conceal it here. The other team was tasked to facilitate funding through Hawala.