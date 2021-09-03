Jarvo 69, who has become the latest internet sensation for his pitch invasions during the India-England Test series, yet again intruded the Oval Cricket Ground in London on Friday disguised as an Indian cricketer.

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo 69’, an Englishman, who had intruded into the field of play during the second Test match at Lord’s and then again during the Headingley game, made another pitch invasion during the second day of the fourth test between India and England at The Oval, Kennington, London.

Jarvo, who sported the India whites, was spotted running with a ball during the 33rd over of the first innings of England. He ran fast even as Indian speedster Umesh Yadav marked his run-up to bowl to the English batsman. The Youtuber hit Johny Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, as Jarvo approached the pitch with all vigour.

The umpires stopped Jarvo, after which the marshals pushed him up forcefully out of the Oval cricket ground. As Jarvo walked back, he received loud cheers as he waved to the crowd.

This is his third pitch invasion in the ongoing India-England cricket series. Earlier, Daniel Jarvis had walked into the Lord’s cricket ground dressed as an Indian fielder during the 2nd Test match. His Indian jersey bore the name ‘Jarvo 69’, and he pretended to be a part of the Indian cricketing side.

His actions left bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja in splits, who asked him about his ‘bowling side’ preference. It was an unusual sight for a white cricket fan to not only invade the pitch but impersonate as one of the fielders. Jarvis was eventually removed from the ground by the security officials.

On August 27, Jarvo came in to bat for the Indian side during the Day 3 of the 3rd Test against England at the Headingley cricket ground. He walked onto the ground casually, dressed in full cricketing gear, and took to the crease after opening batsman Rohit Sharma was dismissed.

Many do not know that Jarvo 69 is not an Indian cricketer or a cricketer at all. He is a serial prankster who hails from Gravesend town in the Kent county of England. The antics of Daniel Jarvis is not limited to pitch invasions during cricket matches alone.

Jarvo – a serial prankster and game intruder

Daniel Jarvis is a member of Trollstation, a group of British pranksters famous for making prank and social experiment videos. In a video shared by him on his official Youtube channel, the prankster was seen setting up a tent named “Trespass” in the middle of the cricket ground. He was then removed from the ground by the security staff.

Over the years, Daniel Jarvis had intruded into several sporting events. During the Diving World Series held in 2015, he had bypassed the security to make his way into London’s Aquatics Centre. In a video shared by him on his Youtube channel, Jarvis was seen stripping his clothes before taking a deep dive into the poll. The video of the incident was originally posted on the group’s Youtube channel ‘Trollstation’. At that time, Jarvis was 26 years old.

There are several such prank incidents Jarvo had pulled off in the last few years. We have recorded some of them in a report.

Although ‘Jarvo 69’ pulls off such stunts with no malafide intentions, they have raised questions about the lack of tight security protocol at International matches. Concerns have also been raised about the safety of players in the event of pitch invasion.