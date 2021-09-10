US President Joe Biden early morning on Friday (IST) announced a series of mandates to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The US President announced vaccine mandates that would impact as many as 100 million Americans. Joe Biden also admonished Americans who have not yet taken the vaccine and blamed them for the Covid-19 crisis still rampaging through the United States.

In addition to that, Joe Biden made another comment that has sparked huge criticism on social media. He said that if Governors do not help him ‘beat the pandemic’, then he will use his presidential powers to get them ‘out of the way’. It is not clear what Biden meant by that, like many other statements he has been making in recent times, and the comment expectedly has sparked outrage from Republican circles.

Citizens are calling Biden a ‘dictator’ and a ‘tyrant’ for what they interpreted as a threat to remove democratically elected Governors.

Good thing we got rid of the dictator and replaced him with the caring guy who will crush governors of states and their rights. https://t.co/4X716BpIDr — Razor (@hale_razor) September 9, 2021

The Bill of Rights is the opponents’ playbook to this fucking tyrant. https://t.co/itOPC5o23g — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 9, 2021

This is the most DICTATOR thing any “President” has ever said. Hands down. https://t.co/BaOSwjFFny — KevinA13KF (@A13KF2) September 9, 2021

People also said that what Joe Biden proposed do was unconstitutional.

Under the Constitutional provision that says "if the states don't do what I want, I can just force them to do so regardless of my enumerated powers" https://t.co/5kKbyuQb80 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2021

I’ll take the opposite of federalism for $400 https://t.co/eRrvhGFtxJ — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 10, 2021

There were other comments as well that poured criticism on the US President.

Imagine voting for this guy, watching this clip, and then thinking “yeah, I got this right.” https://t.co/a9dDSAFvCd — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) September 9, 2021

Aside from how cartoonish and irresponsible this language is, I'm genuinely baffled by the power Biden thinks he has — but absolutely doesn't have. https://t.co/0h9cUCF6XP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2021

Whoever is in charge of this administration (because it ain’t Skeletor here) is evil.



Congrats once again to the Very Smart liberals who voted him in. https://t.co/VTWSdfVene — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

Some accused Joe Biden of attempting to incite a second civil war.

So a sitting president just said he will miss use his power to remove elected Governors. He is literally proposing a second civil war https://t.co/kJNFmHazjd — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) September 10, 2021

A lot of people also drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump was labeled a dictator and yet, he had never threatened to remove elected governors like Joe Biden has.

If Trump did this Democrats would have filed articles of impeachment in 5 minutes. https://t.co/t2YOSgLyMa — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) September 9, 2021

Biden now has unilateral authority over the United States. And people were afraid Trump would do this. Haha. https://t.co/sLgl9vi2os — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 9, 2021

Some people: Trump is a fascist!



Same people: Governors who resist Biden's vaccine mandate are fascists! pic.twitter.com/LYaNZucn8Z — Josh Steimle (@joshsteimle) September 9, 2021

It cannot be said for certain what Joe Biden precisely meant by his declaration to get Governors ‘out of the way’. He has been making bizarre comments in recent times, leading people to question his mental health and his psychological fitness to lead the country.