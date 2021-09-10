Friday, September 10, 2021
‘Dictator’ or senile? Joe Biden threatens to get Governors ‘out of the way’ using presidential powers, leaves citizens outraged

Joe Biden made another comment that has sparked huge criticism. He said that if Governors do not help him 'beat the pandemic', then he will use his presidential powers to get them 'out of the way'.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
US President Joe Biden early morning on Friday (IST) announced a series of mandates to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The US President announced vaccine mandates that would impact as many as 100 million Americans. Joe Biden also admonished Americans who have not yet taken the vaccine and blamed them for the Covid-19 crisis still rampaging through the United States.

In addition to that, Joe Biden made another comment that has sparked huge criticism on social media. He said that if Governors do not help him ‘beat the pandemic’, then he will use his presidential powers to get them ‘out of the way’. It is not clear what Biden meant by that, like many other statements he has been making in recent times, and the comment expectedly has sparked outrage from Republican circles.

Citizens are calling Biden a ‘dictator’ and a ‘tyrant’ for what they interpreted as a threat to remove democratically elected Governors.

People also said that what Joe Biden proposed do was unconstitutional.

There were other comments as well that poured criticism on the US President.

Some accused Joe Biden of attempting to incite a second civil war.

A lot of people also drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump was labeled a dictator and yet, he had never threatened to remove elected governors like Joe Biden has.

It cannot be said for certain what Joe Biden precisely meant by his declaration to get Governors ‘out of the way’. He has been making bizarre comments in recent times, leading people to question his mental health and his psychological fitness to lead the country.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

