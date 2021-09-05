Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeSportsCricket'Lord' Shardul Thakur memes flood social media after he scores consecutive half-centuries vs England:...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur memes flood social media after he scores consecutive half-centuries vs England: Read what he thinks about the nickname

People on social media showed their appreciation for Thakur with 'Lord' memes celebrating the cricketer. One meme showed the Queen of England saying that she believes in 'Lord Shardul Supremacy'.

OpIndia Staff
'Lord' Shardul Thakur memes flood social media after he scores consecutive half-centuries vs England: Read what he thinks about the nickname
Image Credit: AP
297

Shardul Thakur scored a brilliant 60 runs off 72 balls in the second innings of the 4th test match between India versus England. Following his stunning batting display, marked by fours and sixes, ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur memes have flooded social media. ‘Lord’ is a nickname that fans have awarded the cricketer for his great performances over time.

A century-run partnership for the 7th wicket between Thakur and Rishabh Pant has propelled India to a 346 run lead with two wickets to spare. Thakur was dismissed for 60 runs by Joe Root and Pant fell to Moeen Ali for a well-made 50.

People on social media showed their appreciation for Thakur with ‘Lord’ memes celebrating the cricketer. One meme showed the Queen of England saying that she believes in ‘Lord Shardul Supremacy’.

Another user highlighted the fact Thakur’s half centuries in both the innings of the 4th test match came at times when the Indian cricket team was in a bit of trouble.

Another showed Shardul Thakur wearing a crown.

One user remarked that Thakur is ‘Lord for a reason’.

Others hailed the all-rounder for his great performance as well.

Shardul Thakur is aware that fans call him ‘Lord’. In a video shared by BCCI on the 3rd of September, Thakur says, “Lord is just a meme which started on social media I think.. But yeah, pretty happy that I am getting from my team mates, from everyone that they want to call me by certain nicknames. So, very happy about it.”

Tea was taken at the time of writing this report on the 4th day of the 4th test match. The match was poised at a crucial juncture with Indian tail-enders chipping in with important runs towards the end. India were dismissed for a meagre 191 in the first innings where Thakur scored a quick fire 57. England, in response, scored 290 and took a 99 run lead.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLord Shardul thakur memes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
573,918FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com