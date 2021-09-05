Shardul Thakur scored a brilliant 60 runs off 72 balls in the second innings of the 4th test match between India versus England. Following his stunning batting display, marked by fours and sixes, ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur memes have flooded social media. ‘Lord’ is a nickname that fans have awarded the cricketer for his great performances over time.

A century-run partnership for the 7th wicket between Thakur and Rishabh Pant has propelled India to a 346 run lead with two wickets to spare. Thakur was dismissed for 60 runs by Joe Root and Pant fell to Moeen Ali for a well-made 50.

People on social media showed their appreciation for Thakur with ‘Lord’ memes celebrating the cricketer. One meme showed the Queen of England saying that she believes in ‘Lord Shardul Supremacy’.

Another user highlighted the fact Thakur’s half centuries in both the innings of the 4th test match came at times when the Indian cricket team was in a bit of trouble.

Whenever Team India Is In Difficult Situation..



Lord Shardul Thakur

Another showed Shardul Thakur wearing a crown.

Lord Shardul Thakur gets second 50 in the same match

One user remarked that Thakur is ‘Lord for a reason’.

Another amazing fifty by one and only Shardul Thakur



Lord for a reason !!!

Others hailed the all-rounder for his great performance as well.

Lord Shardul Thakur is dismissed for 60. But man that was a terrific innings to watch. Some of his shots 😱 how good! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 5, 2021

Shardul Thakur is aware that fans call him ‘Lord’. In a video shared by BCCI on the 3rd of September, Thakur says, “Lord is just a meme which started on social media I think.. But yeah, pretty happy that I am getting from my team mates, from everyone that they want to call me by certain nicknames. So, very happy about it.”

Shardul is happy with the love he's getting from his teammates & not to forget some legendary nicknames



"Tula maanla re" Shardul

Tea was taken at the time of writing this report on the 4th day of the 4th test match. The match was poised at a crucial juncture with Indian tail-enders chipping in with important runs towards the end. India were dismissed for a meagre 191 in the first innings where Thakur scored a quick fire 57. England, in response, scored 290 and took a 99 run lead.