A day after the 5th Test Match between India and England in Manchester was called off, former England captain Michael Vaughan insinuated that the game was cancelled over the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a tweet on Saturday (September 11), Vaughan alleged, “IPL teams chartering planes… 6 days quarantining required in the UAE… 7 days till the tournament starts!!! Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL. Over the years, Michael Vaughan has earned a reputation for deliberately making contentious remarks against the Indian cricket team and its players.

Screengrab of the response by Akash Chopra

Following his tweet, cricket commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out to the ex-English captain how the England Cricket Board had prematurely cancelled their tour of South Africa over the Coronavirus scare. Chopra wrote, “England called off their tour to SA in similar circumstances i.e. Uneasiness over a Covid outbreak #Just saying.” When a Times reporter tried to draw a ‘distinction’ between the decision of the England team and that of India, Chopra emphasised that the timing was irrelevant in Covid-19 discussions.

“I’ve been a part of a bubble where a COVID case popped up…and I can tell you how uneasy it is to go back to your little ones till you aren’t a 100% sure. Also, timing is a slightly irrelevant conversation in COVID cases,” he added.

Screengrab of the response by Aakash Chopra

Michael Vaughan had himself accused ECB of letting South Africa down

A day earlier on Friday (September 10), Michael Vaughan had himself conceded that the England team had let the South African cricket down. He had said, “India have let English cricket down!!! But England did let South African cricket down!!!”

Screengrab of the earlier tweet by Michael Vaughan

Blame game by English fans and BCCI clarification

Yesterday, it was reported that the English fans blamed the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) for prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over Test cricket. They also accused the Indian team of ‘unprofessionalism’ and breaching the bio-secure bubble by attending a book launch event. While speaking to ANI, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla clarified that the decision to call off the final Test match was taken following consultations with ECB Chairman, CEO, BCCI President, Secretary, Treasurer, Joint Secretary, captains and senior players.