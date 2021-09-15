On September 13, it was reported that some goons looted and ransacked a cloth shop in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, Pune, Maharashtra. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the shop. All the accused in the case were minors and allegedly came to collect ‘hafta’ or extortion money from the shopkeeper. When the shopkeeper refused to give any money, they first threatened him and then attacked him with a scythe. Before leaving the shop, they ransacked and allegedly looted the shop.

During the incident, a man was stationed outside the shop to capture the whole incident. The aim was believed to spread fear among the residents by making the video viral on social media. The shop owner, identified as Ibrahim Salim Sheikh, filed a complaint and based on the CCTV footage, the Police took three minors in custody. They will be produced in the juvenile court soon.

Police suspect more people could be involved

According to a report published in Granthshala, Senior Police Inspector Shankar Awtade said that more people could be involved in the group. The investigation in the case is underway to find out about the intentions of the minors behind attacking the shop.