Thursday, September 9, 2021
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: In a first, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, IAF chief land in a C-130J Super Hercules on a highway in Rajasthan

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed a 3-km stretch as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force which is just 40 km off the Pakistan border.

OpIndia Staff
IAF planes land on ELF on NH 925, Rajasthan
Union Ministers along with Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria onboard lands at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan
250

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated an Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on National Highway-925 at Gandhav Bhakasar Section at Barmer, in Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed a 3-km stretch as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force which is just 40 km off the Pakistan border. 

Visuals of the inauguration commencing with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria landing at the strip in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft have surfaced.

BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of young children witnessing the historic landing and waving at the aircraft as it lands.

Visual of a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft landing at the National Highway as part of the EFL demonstration has also surfaced.

The dignitaries are currently attending an event at Jalore to celebrate the historic feat.

As per the Indian Air Force, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also present to witness the landing demonstration at the National Highway EFL.

The demonstration will also see Jaguars and Su-30 MKIs landing and taking off from the strip. 

Several fighter jets had landed on the strip on Wednesday in plausibly a trial just ahead of the inauguration. 

About the Emergency Field Landing (EFL)

The 3-km emergency landing strip has been constructed as part of the two-lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar and Satta-Gandhav under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana.

As per an official statement, the project will not just increase the connectivity between the villages of Barmer and Jalore district but also enhance the vigilance of the Indian Army on the western border. 

In a bid to strengthen the security network, 3 helipads (size 100 x 30 metres each) have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages under this project as per the requirements of the defence forces. 

The construction of ELF had commenced in July 2019 and was completed successfully in January 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

