Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji have reportedly parted ways after eight years of marriage. The news of the batsman’s divorce has come as a shocker to his fans as the couple is very popular, often cited on social media as “couple goals”.

Dhawan tied the knot with Mukerji in 2012 and had a son with her named Zoravar. Mukerji was earlier married to an Australian businessman and has two daughters from the first marriage.

Aesha Mukerji took to Instagram to share her ordeal. Mukerji began her lengthy post by sharing how she thought ‘divorce was a dirty word until she became a two-time divorcee.’

She then went on to share her experience with handling divorce which made her feel like a failure. “I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down,” she said in her post.

She also confessed that having to go through it the second time is going to be terrifying for her. “Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?” Mukerji expressed in her Instagram post.

Mukerji had been sharing several posts around divorce on Instagram for the past few months. On June 09, she posted that divorced women should not feel sad for their decision and rather feel empowered for choosing themselves.

Dhawan on Tuesday too shared an Instagram post talking about ‘loving ones work.’

“It takes complete dedication, and love towards work to succeed,” he said in his post. His fans flooded the account with ‘stay strong’ messages wishing the cricketer all the luck for his future.

Dhawan after recently leading India in a limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, is all set to play the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE for Delhi Capitals.