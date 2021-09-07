Taliban destroyed the Tomb of the Late Guerilla Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in the Panjshir Province soon after taking control of the region.

Talibs reportedly released videos from inside the Bazarak tomb where the military commander was buried. The news apparently breaks at a time when the Taliban claim the takeover of the Panjshir Valley. His son has reportedly admitted that Panjshir has fallen to the Taliban.

Taliban, Pençşir’deki Ahmed Şah Mesud’un türbesini ele geçirdi.



▪️Ahmed Şah Mesud’un oğlu, Afganistan’ın kontrolünün tamamen Taliban’ın elinde olduğunu itiraf etti.

▪️Taliban sözcüsü, ülkede ele geçirilemeyen tek vilayet olan Pençşir’in kontrolünü ele geçirdiklerini açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/Oy3y7SGlBS — EHA MEDYA (@eha_medya) September 6, 2021

According to Tehran Times, sources had revealed that the tomb of Massoud was destroyed by the Taliban.

According to some sources, the Taliban destroyed the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud in the #PanjshirValley. pic.twitter.com/mxHrDFDn1P — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) September 7, 2021

Ahmad Shah Massoud was the Mujahideen military commander who later became an Afghan Hero. He was known as the ‘Lion of Panjshir’ for his role in thwarting the Soviet occupation and honored with the title ‘Hero of the Afghan Nation’ in 2001 by the Afghan Interim Government under Hamid Karzai.

After the Taliban took over Kabul, Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, along with Amrullah Saleh had reportedly fled to Panjshir valley to continue the Resistance against Taliban occupation. Panjshir Valley remained the last bastion of the Northern Alliance and all the Anti-taliban fighters.

However, Taliban announced on Monday that Panjshir has fallen and that they have total control of the Province and the Panjshir capital Bazarak. Reports also claim that the Taliban had launched a man-hunt to find the National Resistance Force leaders Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh amidst conflicting reports that Resistance leaders are still active in the region.