Tamil Nadu: Pastor arrested for fanning communal tension, had made objectionable remarks against Vinayak Chaturthi

Coimbatore pastor arrested over objectionable remarks against Ganeshotsav
Pastor V David arrested by Coimbatore police. Image Source: Times Now
1

Pastor V David, the Chairman of St Pauls College of Arts was arrested by the Coimbatore police on Thursday for inciting communal tension. The pastor had been releasing pamphlets asking people to conduct a ‘prayer yatra’ or a Christian pilgrimage on the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The pamphlet reportedly also carried various controversial comments, taking cognizance of which Hindu Munnani, a Tamil Nadu-based Hindu organization filed a police complaint. 

David has been arrested under sections 153 (a) (1) (a), 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. He is currently lodged in the Central jail. 

Hindu Munnani protests against DMK

Meanwhile, the same religious and cultural organization formed to defend Hinduism and Hindu religious monuments held prayer protests outside temples in Tamil Nadu. 

Hindu Munnani has taken objection to the ban imposed by the DMK government on placing Ganesh idols in public places or taking out processions this Ganesh Chaturthi.

“No one should ban how one should pray. We are protesting by praying to the gods that the government and bureaucracy be given good sense to allow us to conduct Ganesh Chaturthi,” remarked Meghananthan, the general secretary of the organization. 

Hindu Munnani members protest outside a temple. Posters read, “If TASMAC can be open, why can’t we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi?” Image Source: India Today

They also protested saying if the liquor shops can open attracting huge crowds, why can’t the upcoming Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated. 

The organization has also announced installing 1 lakh Ganesh idols in the state this season to not let the festival spirit dampen. 

With the festival being called off last year due to the pandemic, the idol makers suffered a huge blow and were hopeful of making up this year. However, the government’s ban on the festival has once again landed them in trouble. 

