Shiv Sena ruled Maharashtra has seen the strange incidents of its former home minister and former Mumbai Police commissioner going ‘missing’. After former home minister Anil Deshmukh, now former police commissioner Param Bir Singh has also gone missing, as per probe agencies and the state government. And if reports are to be believed, Singh has fled to Russia.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil today said that his govt is trying to locate Param Bir Singh, who is currently posted as Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard. The comments by the Maharashtra home minister came amid reports that Parambir Singh has left the country to Russia.

The home minister said that the investigating agencies suspect that Singh has fled the country, saying that the agencies have no information on his location. He said that along with the union home ministry, his ministry is also trying to locate the missing police officer. Responding to reports of Param Bir Singh fleeing to Russia, he said, “I have heard something like this but as a government official he cannot go abroad without government approval. If he’s gone, it’s no good.”

Efforts are being made to find out the whereabouts of Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. The State Government is also in touch with the Union Home Ministry: Dilip Walse-Patil, Home Minister, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/BxMhZC1BxU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 30, 2021

He informed that a Lookout Circular has been issued against Singh for not appearing before probe agencies even after several notices were issued to him.

Parambir Singh is wanted in several ongoing cases being probed by investigating agencies, including the Antilia Bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder case, and the Mumbai police extortion case.

NIA has sent him several notices in its investigation in the Antilia and Mansukh Hiren cases. A state govt appointed commission is probing allegations of extortion by Mumbai police on behalf of Maharashtra ministers including former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Interestingly, this allegation was made by Parambir Singh himself in a letter written to CM, along with dismissed cop Sachin Vaze.

Param Bir Singh is on leave from his post since May 5, citing health issues. Since then, he had sought several extensions of his leave by sending communications to the state govt. His last communication was in the second week of August, seeking extension of leave till August 29. However, there has been no communication from him after that.

Singh has filed affidavits in the ongoing cases through his lawyers, but has not responded to notices to appear before the probe agencies. His lawyers had also submitted that he could appear through video conferencing, but it was objected by prosecution lawyers.