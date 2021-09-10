Joe Biden announced widespread vaccine mandates early morning on Friday (IST) that has attracted staunch criticism from Republicans, journalists and others. His critics claim that the mandates are unconstitutional and an executive overreach. Consequently, calls are growing for “civil disobedience” in response to the decrees.

JD Vance, candidate for the US Senate in Ohio, has called for businesses to defy the mandate and described them as “illegal”, “unconstitutional” and “morally reprehensible”. He also described Joe Biden as a “geriatric tyrant”.

Statement by JD Vance

Vance said, “Joe Biden’s proposed covid mandates are not only illegal and unconstitutional, they’re morally reprehensible. While Joe Biden likes to talk about millions of American citizens as if they’re nothing more than vermin to be ruled by him and his friends, he’s revealed himself to be nothing more than a geriatric tyrant. No American citizen should ever be forcibly segregated by the government over their vaccine status. The Federal Government’s attempt to bully and coerce citizens into choosing between their livelihood and their own bodily autonomy must be resisted.”

To American businesses, he said, “Do not comply with the mandates. Do not pay the government fines. Don’t allow yourself to be bullied and controlled. Only mass civil disobedience will save us from Joe Biden’s naked authoritarianism.” Others are rallying behind Vance’s call for civil disobedience.

Others appear to concur with him that time has come for civil disobedience in the United States of America.

The time for mass civil disobedience has arrived. https://t.co/08V1lfVgP4 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 9, 2021

Mass civil disobedience. And this Admin can go F$ck themselves. — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) September 9, 2021

Two words:



Civil. Disobedience. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) September 9, 2021

Anyone tweeting about the Courts saving us wants us to lose and die.



we need civil disobedience — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, media outlet The Daily Wire has said that they will not enforce the US President’s “unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate”.

“The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That’s it. We’ll use every tool at our disposal including legal action to resist.” – @realDailyWire CEO @JeremyDBoreing pic.twitter.com/uQy3Fufmmj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 10, 2021

Joe Biden has also come under criticism for a comment he made while announcing the Covid-19 vaccine mandates. He threatened that he will use his presidential powers to get Governors who do not abide by his diktats “out of the way”.

Civil Disobedience is, of course, famous in India because Mahatma Gandhi used it as a tool against the British colonial regime. During the movement, Indians from all spectrums of society openly defied British policies.