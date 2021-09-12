Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and accused them of harbouring a ‘Talibani mindset’. He made the comment while appealing to citizens to not tolerate such a mentality.

राम भक्तों पर गोली चलाने वाली तालिबान समर्थक जातिवादी-वंशवादी मानसिकता को प्रदेश की जनता कत्तई बर्दाश्त न करे।



याद रखिएगा! बिच्छू कहीं भी होगा तो डंसेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 12, 2021

Yogi Adityanath said, “People of the state should not tolerate the pro-Taliban casteist-dynastic mentality that shoots at Ram Bhakts.” “Remember, wherever a scorpion is, it will bite,” he added.

The UP Chief Minister was referring to the incident in 1990 when the UP Police under Mulayam Singh Yadav opened fire at Karsevaks. Innumerable devotees of Shri Ram died as a consequence. The tragedy remains one of the darkest days in the history of independent India.

Only recently, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman was booked by the UP Police for openly supporting the Taliban. “When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it,” Rehman had said.

Rehman proceeded to add, “Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and America to settle in their country”.

The comments by the Samajwadi Party MP and that by Yogi Adityanath come at a time when the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan. They also come just months ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which the BJP will fight with the incumbent Chief Minister as the party’s face.