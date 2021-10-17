A complaint has been filed by the Kalinga Rights Forum against AIIMS Delhi students for a derogatory Ram Leela skit performed by them on the occasion of Vijayadashami. A video of the skit had emerged on social media where the actors were singing Bollywood songs and using derogatory language in the Ramleela skit, distorting the story of Ramayana.

Filed Complaint with @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi Director @aiims_newdelhi for Strict action against Communal and offensive Play in the guise of Ramleela organised in campus of @aiims_newdelhi as a premeditated effort to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus on occasion of Vijayadashami pic.twitter.com/X5SVhY5OTr — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) October 17, 2021

A tweet by the Forum said, “Filed Complaint with @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi Director @aiims_newdelhi for Strict action against Communal and offensive Play in the guise of Ramleela organised in campus of @aiims_newdelhi as a premeditated effort to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus on occasion of Vijayadashami”

The group also sought strict actions against all those individuals who were involved in the play for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus. It said, “Sought Stringent actions against students/individuals involved in planning, executing & acting in the street play hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and uploading this offensive “Ramleela” as per IPC Sections 295A, 153A, 153, 298, 297, 505, 66 IT ACT, 67A IT ACT”

Sought Stringent actions against students/individuals involved in planning, executing & acting in the street play hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and uploading this offensive “Ramleela” as per IPC Sections 295A, 153A, 153, 298, 297, 505, 66 IT ACT, 67A IT ACT pic.twitter.com/EhXnkMW58v — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) October 17, 2021

Furthermore, the group also looked for the identification of advisory members of the students’ council. It said, “Also Sought Identification of Advisory members of the Students’ Council (that plans various cultural activities for students), & hold them liable for criminal offence including above mentioned IPC Sections & MCI Regulations for Professional Ethics, Etiquette and Ethics 2002 Act.”

Also Sought Identification of Advisory members of the Students’ Council (that plans various cultural activities for students), & hold them liable for criminal offence including above mentioned IPC Sections & MCI Regulations for Professional Ethics,Etiquette and Ethics 2002 Act. pic.twitter.com/QbVdZKziGo — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) October 17, 2021

This comes after a group of AIIM Delhi students performed an offensive play based on Ram Leela. The video of the derogatory Ram Leela skit went viral on social media and the netizens started demanding the arrest of the accused students using the hashtag #ArrestAIIMSCulprits on Twitter.

The video of the objectionable act which was performed by AIIMS students was uploaded by 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab on his Youtube channel ‘AIIMS Insider.’ After the social media outrage, Aftab made the video private. Nevertheless, several people had already downloaded the contentious video clip from his account before Aftab could hide it.

Following social media outrage over the offensive skit, AIIMS Student Association had issued an apology for the same.