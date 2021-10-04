There has been speculation that Varun Gandhi has removed ‘BJP’ from his bio on his Twitter profile after the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. Zee News claimed that the BJP MP from Pilibhit has removed his party affiliation from his Twitter profile amidst the political slugfest that has erupted.

Source: Zee News

His Twitter account does show that Varun Gandhi does not have ‘BJP’ in his bio. What it does not say, however, is when was BJP removed from it or whether if he mentioned his party affiliation in his bio ever at all.

Source: Twitter

The Pilibhit MP’s comments on social media have led many to believe that there are differences between him and his party over the issue of ‘farmer protests’. In the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, he paid “homage” to the farmers who were “martyred” in the incident.

A few days back, Varun Gandhi had penned a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, informing the latter of the fundamental problems faced by farmers, and expressed hope that the issues will be resolved soon.

Nonetheless, there were no indications that he was displeased with his party or that he was mulling quitting the party. Nevertheless, it led to speculations and since he does not have BJP in his Twitter bio, some speculated that he had removed the same after the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Did Varun Gandhi remove ‘BJP’ from his Twitter bio after violence at Lakhimpur Kheri?

There is sufficient evidence to indicate that Varun Gandhi did not remove BJP from his bio recently. When we checked his profile on Internet Archive, we found that there was no BJP in his bio in September 2021.

Screenshot of Varun Gandhi’s Twitter profile from September 5, 2021

Similarly, there was no BJP in his bio in May as well.

Screenshot of Varun Gandhi’s Twitter profile from May 30, 2021

In fact, Internet Archive shows that his Twitter bio was the same in January 2020 as well. And there was no BJP in it.

Screenshot of Varun Gandhi’s Twitter profile from January 2, 2020

Thus, it can be safely concluded that Varun Gandhi has not dropped BJP from his Twitter bio in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.