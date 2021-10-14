On October 14, Enforcement Department questioned actress-dancer Nora Fatehi again today in a money laundering case. The questioning is being done reportedly in connection to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar-linked alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

Responding to a summon issued by the ED, Nora Fatehi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

ED has also summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for tomorrow in connection with the case. Earlier also ED had questioned Jacqueline Fernandez as well as a witness in the case. Fernandez was questioned for around four hours in August, and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. She will appear before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, tomorrow: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Fernandez was again questioned in September. The investigating agency is looking into if Fernandez or any other actor was beneficiary in the 200-crore money laundering case. She is scheduled to appear before ED again on October 15.

The cases involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Leena Paul

Sukesh and his alleged wife Leena Paul are accused of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife, Aditi Singh. They had allegedly promised her that they could get Singh out of jail. Chandrashekhar is also an accused in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case of 2017 in which he had allegedly paid money to get the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election in Tamil Nadu. Sukesh is currently lodged in Rohini Jail, Delhi.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is also accused of duping several people by promising them jobs. Posing as a relative of a politician, he reportedly duped more than 100 people and cheated them to the tune of Rs 75 crore. Sukesh and Leena Paul were arrested in 2011 in a cheating case, but he resumed his activities after his release on bail. Once he had taken Rs 20 lakh from Kerala based businessman promising to bring actor Katrina Kaif for a promotional event, but bought brought Telugu actor Allu Arjun instead.

On August 23, during the raid, ED recovered Rs 82.5 lakh in cash, 2kg gold, 16 luxury cars and other luxury items from a luxurious beach bungalow located in Chennai linked to Sukesh.