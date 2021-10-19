Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJashn-e-Riwaaz is out, Diwali is in: Here's what Fabindia has decided to name its...
News Reports
Updated:

Jashn-e-Riwaaz is out, Diwali is in: Here’s what Fabindia has decided to name its festive collection after backlash

Fabindia has decided to call its festive collection 'Jhilmil si Diwali', and 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' has been removed.

OpIndia Staff
Jhilmil Si Diwali, Jashn-e-Riwaaz is out, Diwali is in: Here's what Fabindia has decided to name its festive collection after backlash
FabIndia renamed its campaign to Jhilmil Si Diwali. (Image only for representational purpose)
1

Fabindia has found itself in the thick of a controversy after its ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ collection sparked massive outrage online. People on the internet were not happy that the brand had not acknowledged Diwali in its festive collection and had come up with a bizarre Urdu name for it.

Social media users accused Fabindia of attempting to appropriate Hindu festivals. Following the backlash, the brand tried to course-correct and removed all references to the campaign on Twitter. It tried to do the same with its posts on other social media platforms.

Now, it appears, the brand has come up with a brand new name entirely for its festive collection. Fabindia has decided to call it ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’, which is much more in line with the ethos of the Hindu festival.

Fabindia, Jashn-e-Riwaaz, Jhilmil si Diwali
Source: Fabindia website

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said, “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like Fab India must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

Calls for a boycott were made by others as well. It appears that the brand has taken cognizance of the dissatisfaction of its customers over its Jashn-e-Riwaaz collection and has chosen to do away with it completely. The ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’ collection does appear far more in line with what their customers would want.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJhilmil si Diwali
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,148FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com