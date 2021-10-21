Three juveniles, all aged between 11 and 8 years old, have been arrested in Assam over the murder of a 6 year old child at Missa in Kaliabor, Nagaon district. The murder is believed to have been fueled by the porn addiction of the children.

Unfortunate murder of 6 yr old girl at Missa, Kaliabor solved within 24 Hrs. 3 Juveniles, 1 adult arrested. Accused aged between 8 and 11 are porn addicts capable of conspiracy and gruesome execution of a dastardly crime.

Seems it’s time for introspection and Social Intervention. pic.twitter.com/y4B7iW1ubF — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) October 20, 2021

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra lamented that family and social intervention could have prevented the four lives from being destroyed.

Family/Social intervention & institutional guidance to the kids could have saved these 4 young lives. 1 Lost Life, 3 Lost for Life. It can happen with anyone of us or anyone around us



If our upcoming generations fail on socio-moral standards, Responsibility lies greatly upon us! https://t.co/KqjjKQTnwh — Anand Mishra, IPS (@anandmishraips) October 20, 2021

The three accused juveniles were arrested from Missa at Kaliabor, Nagaon on Wednesday, a day after the gruesome murder. The parents of the 11 year old accused, on whose phone pornographic material was found, were also arrested over the matter.

The 6 year old child’s body was recovered from a toilet in Missa on the 13th of October. The toilet was behind a stone crusher. There were no injuries to the private parts of the girl, and the injuries were limited to her head and chest, leading investigators to conclude that there was no sexual assault.

It was confirmed by the medical team that the girl was hit on her head and chest with a stone-like object, leading the police to suspect that the murder could have been committed by a stone-crusher. Further investigation revealed that the family of the watchman lived in the vicinity of the stone crusher that was no longer operational.

The Police initially suspected that the watchman could have been involved in the crime. They learnt that he was not present at the scene of the murder on the day in question, but his son was. Later, the father confessed that his son had murdered the girl.

The truth behind gruesome murder in Nagaon, Assam: Porn addiction and more shocking facts

“We have done old-school policing, there was no scientific investigation as such. We interrogated each and every person related to the case and their statements did not seem to add up and that was when we figured out that they were lying and they knew what had happened, after which the father confessed that his son had committed the crime,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kalibor Police Station, Mrinmoy Das, told EastMojo.

The watchman’s son was given a smartphone to attend online classes. He was a student of 6th Grade at an English Medium school and had not managed to get past the 6th Grade in the past two years. The other two studied at a Government School in the area.

Police investigation revealed that the 11 year old made his friends and cousins watch porn with him. They found that he surfed pornographic websites, taking advantage of his parents’ lack of awareness about smartphones. The other two accused used to watch porn with him as well.

On the day of the murder, the three accused tried to reenact porn scenes with the 6 year old girl. The girl was hit with a stone on her head when she resisted. When the crying girl threatened to tell her parents about what they had done, the accused took her to the toilet where they hit her on the chest with a stone, killing her instantly.

“When the boys were grilled, they confessed that they had committed the murder. The watchman’s son used to notice his brother and his wife, as well as his parents perform sexual acts and then there was the smartphone. So, a lot of factors led to the boy attaining puberty pre-maturely. It is more alarming that these children made attempts to cover up the crime,” Mrinmoy Das said.