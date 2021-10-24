Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan that is scheduled to take place on Sunday (October 24), social media is abuzz with memes. Netizens, who are waiting in anticipation of the crucial match, have taken to the micro-blogging site to tickle your funny bones.

One Devi Prasad Rao tweeted a picture of a TV set, caged using iron grills, to prevent any damage to it in the aftermath of India Vs Pakistan match. In the past, Pakistani fans had destroyed their TV to vent out anger for their team’s loss against India.

Another Twitter user pointed out that it might be the last night for several TV sets.

One Smrati Dubey tweeted an image from ‘Mahabharata’ serial to express how Indian fans have been waiting for sunset.

Another Twitter user showed how India is going to decimate the Pakistani side both on the ground and on social media.

A Twitter user (@immortalsoulin) morphed a picture of Pakistani captain Babar Azam and affixed it onto the image of AAK Niazi who publicly surrendered to the Indian forces during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Another user pointed out how infighting might break within the Pakistan dressing room after an expected loss to India.

Tomorrow After loosing the match to india

Pak dressing room be like 😂😂👇👇👇#INDvPAK #IndvsPakpic.twitter.com/CaP36cqz4S — AAYANSH (@Aayanshkashyp) October 23, 2021

Twitter user Juliet 2.0 pointed out how Pakistan is enthusiastic to play a weak team such as Zimbabwe after seeing India’s batting lineup.

Another user (@Shubham00778642) posted a video of Imad Wasim pleading to Virat Kohli with folded hands after being smashed for four during the 2019 World Cup. He pointed out that the scenes might repeat again on Sunday.

India is going to play its first group stage match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 world cup in the United Arab Emirates. The match is slated to begin at 7.30 p.m. (IST) on Sunday.