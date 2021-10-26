NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday, October 26, continued his relentless attack against Mumbai NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by releasing a letter he claimed to have received from an unnamed NCB official.

Citing the letter, Malik alleged that Wankhede violated rules in as many as 26 cases. The Maharashtra Minister also accused Wankhede of illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people through two private people in Mumbai and Thane.

“Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen, I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede,” Malik tweeted along with attaching a picture of the letter.

The letter claims current Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana instructed Sameer Wankhede and KPS Malhotra to frame Bollywood artists through any means necessary. The letter claims after filing the fake cases, Malhotra and Wankhede extorted crores of rupees and provided Asthana his share as well.

The letter also alleged that Wankhede used a lawyer as a middleman to collect funds and that he has a team of trusted aides that help in planting evidence against his quarry. It says money and jewellery seized during raids is used for purchasing drugs to plant as evidence.

Anyone who refuses to follow Wankhede’s directives, the letter says, is sidelined and replaced by more docile officers. The letter claimed Arbaz Merchant’s friend Abdul had no drugs but the NCB planted it to have him arrested. The letter shared by Malik also cites various instances where people were allegedly framed by the NCB.

Is Nawab Malik spearheading the campaign against Sameer Wankhede to extricate his son-in-law from drugs case?

Malik has been at the forefront of the smear campaign against Sameer Wankhede, continuously questioning his integrity and painting him as a corrupt officer. Interestingly, the letter shared by Malik also says that his son-in-law Sameer Khan was framed in a ‘fake’ drugs case by the NCB, giving an impression that the motive behind leading a spirited campaign against Sameer Wankhede and NCB could perhaps be an attempt to weaken the case against Khan.

The letter says NCB falsely reported 200 Kgs of tobacco as cannabis to file a case against Sameer Khan. It is worth noting that Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case and was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

NCB had arrested Nawab Malik’s son-in-law after it found an online monetary transaction between Khan and one of the accused in a probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus. The transaction took place on Google Pay between Sameer Khan and Karan Sajnani, which the NCB believes was a payment for drug purchase. Accordingly, he was issued summons to appear before the NCB on Wednesday. After detailed questioning, the NCB had decided to put him under arrest.

Days after Khan secured bail, the NCB arrested Khan and others in a separate case linked to the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Since then, Malik has stepped up his attack against the narcotics agency and Wankhede, raising doubts over his motivations to pressurise the central agency and one of its officers by accusing them of being involved in corruption and irregularities.

Malik had launched a scathing attack against Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of being a fraud. Earlier yesterday, Malik tweeted a picture of a document, allegedly related to Wankhede’s birth and claimed, “the forgery began from here”.

Malik had also alleged that Wankhede had extorted money from Bollywood stars earlier during the pandemic, a claim that is staunchly refuted by the embattled officer. Wankhede has alleged that his dead mother and other relatives are being targeted for scrupulously doing his duty.