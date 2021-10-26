Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Nafisa Atari, teacher who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India in T20 World Cup...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Nafisa Atari, teacher who celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup gets terminated

Nafisa Atari, teacher at Neerja Modi school, has claimed that her celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in T20 World Cup was 'taken out of context'

Anurag
Nafisa Atari
Neerja Modi School terminated teacher Nafisa Atari for celebrating Pakistan's victory (Image: Twitter)
335

Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan’s Udaipur has terminated services of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in World T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

On October 25, a WhatsApp post of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari, a teacher of Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan, started to get viral on social media platforms. In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. Nafisa was heavily criticized for the post. The netizens questioned what she might be teaching in her class if she was openly supporting Pakistan.

However, she has since been fired from the school.

School terminated Nafisa Atari

On Monday evening, several netizens shared a termination notice on Twitter where it was mentioned that Nafisa was terminated from the services. The notice in Hindi read, “Nafisa Atari, teacher at Neerja Modi School, has been terminated from the school with immediate effect during the meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust.” The trust runs the Neerja Modi School. The notice did not mention the reason for termination.

Termination notice of Nafisa Atari. Source: Twitter

OpIndia reached out to Neerja Modi School in Udaipur to confirm the news. The school confirmed that Nafisa Atari was terminated yesterday during the meeting and said that the information floating on the social media platforms is accurate.

Nafisa claimed she is not a Pakistani supporter

A video of the teacher is also getting viral on the social media platforms in which she claimed her post was taken “out of context”. Nafisa said during the match, her family got divided into two teams, and each team supported either side. As her team was supporting Pakistan, she posted the status on the messaging app WhatsApp.

She said, “One of the parents who were on my contact list asked if I support Pakistan. I said yes. I thought it was a joke as there was an emoji at the end of the message.” The message that the particular parent had sent had a facepalm emoji at the end. Nafisa further claimed she was a patriot and could not support Pakistan ever. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnafisa atari, neerja modi school, neerja modi school udaipur
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,796FollowersFollow
25,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com