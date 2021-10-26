Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan’s Udaipur has terminated services of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in World T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

On October 25, a WhatsApp post of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari, a teacher of Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan, started to get viral on social media platforms. In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. Nafisa was heavily criticized for the post. The netizens questioned what she might be teaching in her class if she was openly supporting Pakistan.

Teacher Nafisa suspended by Neerja Modi School for her pro Pakistan post. 😇 pic.twitter.com/YmrCDkwwzZ — Facts (@BefittingFacts) October 25, 2021

School terminated Nafisa Atari

However, she has since been fired from the school.

On Monday evening, several netizens shared a termination notice on Twitter where it was mentioned that Nafisa was terminated from the services. The notice in Hindi read, “Nafisa Atari, teacher at Neerja Modi School, has been terminated from the school with immediate effect during the meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust.” The trust runs the Neerja Modi School. The notice did not mention the reason for termination.

Termination notice of Nafisa Atari. Source: Twitter

OpIndia reached out to Neerja Modi School in Udaipur to confirm the news. The school confirmed that Nafisa Atari was terminated yesterday during the meeting and said that the information floating on the social media platforms is accurate.

Nafisa claimed she is not a Pakistani supporter

A video of the teacher is also getting viral on the social media platforms in which she claimed her post was taken “out of context”. Nafisa said during the match, her family got divided into two teams, and each team supported either side. As her team was supporting Pakistan, she posted the status on the messaging app WhatsApp.

She said, “One of the parents who were on my contact list asked if I support Pakistan. I said yes. I thought it was a joke as there was an emoji at the end of the message.” The message that the particular parent had sent had a facepalm emoji at the end. Nafisa further claimed she was a patriot and could not support Pakistan ever.