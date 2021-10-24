Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup event on Sunday after they defeated India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 with 13 balls to spare. The men in green never looked in trouble and chased down the target comfortably.

India were off to a rocky start losing both openers insider the first 5 overs. Shaheen Afridi picked up Rohit Sharma in the first over and KL Rahul in his next. India managed to recover from the early setback with a half-century from Virat Kohli and managed to score 151 runs in their 20 overs.

For Pakistan, their openers both scored half-centuries and remained not-out.

How social media reacted to Pakistan defeating India in the T20 World Cup

As expected, the Indian team got brickbats on social media over their defeat. Users said that Virat Kohli has the time to preach during Diwali, while expressing sadness over the loss.

Virat Kohli has all the time in the world to preach about Diwali now. Very sad. Dejected. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) October 24, 2021

Others said there was a massacre in Dubai.

Bloody massacre in Dubai #INDvPAK — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) October 24, 2021

One user said that the captaincy was extremely poor and so was the team selection.

Ghatiya captaincy aur maha ghatiya Team selection, batao ek wicket girana to dur ki baat chance tak create na kar paye. — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) October 24, 2021

Nobody had any good to say about the Indian team.

This Indian team is just a bunch of overconfident punks. Heartbroken.



Time to play some good cricket and redeem ourselves in the next few matches. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiiParindey) October 24, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli for becoming first Indian captain to lose against Pakistan in WC. I know you did it so Indians cannot burn crackers by celebrating team India’s victory.#indiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK — Pandey🌈 (@jhalla_wallah) October 24, 2021

Hope the Indian cricket team kneels before their next match too. And this time to the people of India.#IndiaVsPak — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) October 24, 2021

India lacked determination, didn’t even put up a fight. — Ayushi Agarwal (@iiiushiii) October 24, 2021

The Man of the Match award went to Shaheen Afridi for his 3 wickets.