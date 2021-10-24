Sunday, October 24, 2021
Updated:

Pakistan beats India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup: Here’s how social media reacted

As expected, the Indian team got brickbats on social media over their defeat. Users said that Virat Kohli has the time to preach during Diwali, while expressing sadness over the loss.

OpIndia Staff
19

Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup event on Sunday after they defeated India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 with 13 balls to spare. The men in green never looked in trouble and chased down the target comfortably.

India were off to a rocky start losing both openers insider the first 5 overs. Shaheen Afridi picked up Rohit Sharma in the first over and KL Rahul in his next. India managed to recover from the early setback with a half-century from Virat Kohli and managed to score 151 runs in their 20 overs.

For Pakistan, their openers both scored half-centuries and remained not-out.

How social media reacted to Pakistan defeating India in the T20 World Cup

Others said there was a massacre in Dubai.

One user said that the captaincy was extremely poor and so was the team selection.

Nobody had any good to say about the Indian team.

The Man of the Match award went to Shaheen Afridi for his 3 wickets.

 

