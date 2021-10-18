Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeCrimePakistan: Father sets house of daughters on fire over love marriage, 4 children among...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Father sets house of daughters on fire over love marriage, 4 children among 7 dead

The people who died in the incident were the two sisters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai, Bibi's four-month-old son, along with Mai’s three children aged two, six and 13

OpIndia Staff
Representational image, source Deccan Chronicle
12

In a case of alleged honour killing, a father in Pakistan has reportedly set the family of his daughters on fire because one of them married against his wishes. Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a house fire late on the night of Saturday, October 16, when they were asleep in a room in Peer Jahanian town in central Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh district. The police are now on the lookout for the accused Manzoor Hussain who has fled after setting his daughter’s house ablaze.

The house which was set on fire was shared by his two daughters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai. The Pakistan Police said that the people who died in the incident were the two sisters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai, Bibi’s four-month-old son, along with Mai’s three children aged two, six and 13. Mai’s husband also died in the blaze.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination by Police.

Mehboob Ahmad, Bibi’s husband, told police that he was not at home at the time of the incident and found it burning when he returned from work early the next morning.

Ahmad said that he had married Fauzia Bibi 18-months-ago against his father-in-law Manzoor Hussain wishes. Enraged by this, Manzoor Hussain planted the fire to avenge his daughter’s marriage. Based on a complaint filed by Bibi’s husband, the police has registered an FIR against Manzoor Hussain and Sabir Husain, the father-in-law and brother-in-law respectively.

In June this year, a teenage Pakistani girl in Italy was murdered. Police revealed that the family of the Pakistani girl in Italy had conspired to kill her and dispose her body.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan honour killing
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,016FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com