In a case of alleged honour killing, a father in Pakistan has reportedly set the family of his daughters on fire because one of them married against his wishes. Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a house fire late on the night of Saturday, October 16, when they were asleep in a room in Peer Jahanian town in central Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh district. The police are now on the lookout for the accused Manzoor Hussain who has fled after setting his daughter’s house ablaze.

The house which was set on fire was shared by his two daughters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai. The Pakistan Police said that the people who died in the incident were the two sisters Fauzia Bibi and Khurshid Mai, Bibi’s four-month-old son, along with Mai’s three children aged two, six and 13. Mai’s husband also died in the blaze.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination by Police.

Mehboob Ahmad, Bibi’s husband, told police that he was not at home at the time of the incident and found it burning when he returned from work early the next morning.

Ahmad said that he had married Fauzia Bibi 18-months-ago against his father-in-law Manzoor Hussain wishes. Enraged by this, Manzoor Hussain planted the fire to avenge his daughter’s marriage. Based on a complaint filed by Bibi’s husband, the police has registered an FIR against Manzoor Hussain and Sabir Husain, the father-in-law and brother-in-law respectively.

In June this year, a teenage Pakistani girl in Italy was murdered. Police revealed that the family of the Pakistani girl in Italy had conspired to kill her and dispose her body.