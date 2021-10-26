Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who has been dragged in the political feud between the former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress party, has called Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) a “pack of hyenas” and vowed not to ever visit India.

Talking to The Indian Express from Pakistan, the journalist said: “I cannot believe that they can stoop so low. Sukhjinder Randhawa, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) are a pack of hyenas. They are trying to use me to embarrass Captain. I want to ask them, are they so bankrupt that they have to invoke me for their political motives.”

The Pakistani journalist expressed anger after Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, last week, called for a probe into whether Amarinder Singh’s Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam has links with the country’s notorious intelligence agency ISI.

Alam said she was “extremely disappointed and disgusted with Punjab Congress politicians” and would “never come back to India” as she was “hurt and heartbroken”.

‘They are a deeply divided House. Now please fight your battle on your own’, Pakistani journalist slams Congress fro dragging her name

“I would like to inform them that they were trapped,” she said, despite the fact that she has “no business” commenting on the situation in the state. Their “enemy” suggested they invoke me. However, it will be counterproductive,” the Pakistani journalist added, not naming the ‘enemy’ she referred to.

“I have a message for them: Please grow up and put your house in order. Congress has lost its plot in Punjab. Who changes one’s general in the middle of a battle?” she said, referring to the ousting of Captain Amarinder Singh’s as CM months ahead of the Assembly elections.

“They are a deeply divided House. Now please fight your battle on your own, why are you dragging me into this Punjab Congress and government mess? Now that they have dragged me into it, I can only say ‘Your monkeys, your circus’,” said the piqued journalist.

The journalist further hit out at the Congress party by saying that they dragged her into the whole controversy just to embarrass Captain Amarinder Singh. “They realised that he is floating his own party and finish all their chances”, said Alam while talking to Indian Express.

“I sent him (Singh) pictures of various leaders from India whom I met in my life before even meeting Captain. I must say all this is the lowest low in Punjab politics,” she said.

Speaking to News18, Alam denied having links with the ISI. “The biggest democracy in the world is insulting a woman. I feel sad that my photo is being shared again and again. I too have a family, children and friends; I reiterate that I am innocent,” she said.

Captain releases picture of Aroosa Alam with Sonia Gandhi

On October 23, hours after Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa called for a probe into whether Captain Amarinder Singh’s Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam had links with the country’s notorious intelligence agency ISI, the former Punjab Chief Minister reminded Randhwa that Alam’s visa was cleared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for 16 years.

Releasing a picture of the Pakistani journalist with Sonia Gandhi, Captain Amarinder also asked Sukhjinder Randhawa to first make up his mind about the probe instead of being ‘perturbed’ and ‘confused.’ “Why don’t you make up your mind on this so-called probe against Aroosa Alam?” he challenged.