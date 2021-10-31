Sunday, October 31, 2021
Sabyasachi withdraws controversial Mangalsutra ad, offers no apology

Sabyasachi said that the ad was withdrawn because it had offended "a section of our society". There was no apology over the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Designer Sabyasachi has withdrawn its controversial advertisement where it had used semi-naked models to market Mangalsutra. The designer said that the ad was withdrawn because it had offended “a section of our society”. There was no apology over the matter.

Sabyasachi said in an Instagram story, “In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign.”

Earlier, Ashutosh Dubey, the legal advisor to BJP Maharashtra, had issued a legal notice to the ace designer for “using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement.” Dubey said on Twitter, “I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as Mangalsutra is part of Holy Hindu Marriage. He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra).”

Sabyasachi recently found himself at the receiving end of the social media ire after it came up with a new ad campaign for the latest Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2. The promotional photoshoot features models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others.

 

