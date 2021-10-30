Legal notice sent to designer Sabyasachi for using ‘semi-naked models’ to market Mangalsutra: Details

Ashutosh Dubey, the legal advisor to BJP Maharashtra, has issued a legal notice to ace designer Sabyasachi for “using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement.” Dubey took to Twitter to share the notice he has sent to Sabyasachi over its latest ad campaigns that shows models with mangalsutra posing in intimate positions.

“I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as Mangalsutra is part of Holy Hindu Marriage. He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra).”

I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as “Mangalsutra” is part of Holy Hindu Marriage.



He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra). pic.twitter.com/QPojQtiOKH — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 28, 2021

Dubey said using “semi-naked models” for an advertisement on Mangalsutra is outrageous and have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Explaining what the term ‘Mangalsutra’ means, the advocate said the portrayal of the auspicious thread that marks the wedding between two individuals in an obscene way is outrageous and baseless.

Alleging that Sabyasachi outraged the holy Hindu marriage, Dubey said in his notice: “I say that a mangalsutra is a symbol of marriage and the wife is meant to wear it all her life indicating the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other and in your ad campaign you have displayed semi-naked couple for a Mangalsutra ad which is outraging Hindu Marriage.”

In his notice, he stated that there is a scientific justification behind wearing a Mangalsutra. He wrote: “I say that in India majority of people associate Mangalsutra with a religious custom. There is also a sound scientific justification behind it. Hindu culture emphasises on wearing a Mangalsutra made of pure gold and it is advised that the Mangalsutra should be hidden behind the inners and your promotional advertisement features heterosexual and same-sex couples posing for pictures wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra…”

Sabyasachi’s new ad campaign for mangalsutra triggers social media outrage as netizens

Sabyasachi recently found himself at the receiving end of the social media ire after it came up with a new ad campaign for the latest Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2. The promotional photoshoot features models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others.

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos uploaded by the designer’s social media websites as a part of its campaign for ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’, there is a female model wearing a black brassiere along with the mangalsutra, resting her head on a shirtless male model.

The ad campaign did not sit well with the social media users, who slammed the designer for being creatively bankrupt to use obscenity to market mangalsutra, a mark of a holy union as per Hindu traditions.