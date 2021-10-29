The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday took cognisance of the complaint filed by the Zonal Director of Mumbai’s NCB Sameer Wankhede over the continuous harassment meted out to him by Maharashtra government minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.

The commission has written to the Maharashtra government asking them to present a report on the matter within 7 days.

#JustIn | National Commission for Scheduled Castes takes note of #SameerWankhede’s complaint, writes to #Maharashtra Govt. State Goct has been asked to submit its report within 7 days.



Megha with details & analysis and Siddhant with updates. | #MalikVsWankhede pic.twitter.com/i4lKB7bQNL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 29, 2021

Sameer Wankhede writes to SC Commission against harassment by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had on Thursday written a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes alleging his continuous harassment by Maharashtra government minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.

Sameer Wankhede has been facing a barrage of allegations and harassment right after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in the Cordelia Cruise drugs bust case early in October.

Nawab Malik trains his guns at Sameer Wankhede, accuses the NCB officer of forging his identity to claim caste benefits

Interestingly, Malik going personal against Wankhede and hitting below the belt could stem from the fact that Wankhede had arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of the minister in a separate drugs case earlier in January 2021.

Malik released some documents in the public domain to claim that Wankhede was actually a Muslim who took benefit of reservation for Scheduled Caste to get the coveted job in Indian Revenue Service. Malik released his purported birth certificate and Nikahnama. Malik claimed that on December 7, 2006, when Wankhede was married to Shabana Qureshi his name was mentioned as Sameer Dawood Wankhede in the Nikahnama.

Malik had further alleged Wankhede had tried to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan. He raised suspicions on Maldives visit of the officer and later on shared a letter against Wankhede purportedly written by an NCB officer. Malik has been aimlessly shooting in the hope that some of them might work against Wankhede and he may be withdrawn from the investigation.

The NCB officer writing to the SC Commission has come after he had approached the Bombay High Court for protection. Fearing his arrest by Mumbai police, Wankhede on Thursday had requested that any investigation against him should be conducted only by CBI or NIA, and not by Mumbai Police.