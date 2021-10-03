Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, announced that she has been working on a “passion project” with Sharan Parischa. While making the announcement, she shared photographs of herself in a bizarre dress that has attracted mockery on social media.

Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

One user on Twitter commented that the dressed seemed like a ‘door curtain’.

Another user wondered whether the dress was vulgar or if it was his vision that had turned obscene.

Other users mocked the ‘woke’ brand of feminism.

“I am a woke feminist from inside and outside. Deal with it.”



Signing off

Psuedo Woke Garbage

Sonam Kapoor. https://t.co/y87UEYh77B — justsangacious (@justsangacious) October 3, 2021

And feminists like these will applaud below, while they have problem with Myntra Logo!!



What hypocrisy.. https://t.co/DQFB37sQDr — सीma Sharma (@Cmasharma01) October 3, 2021

mera issue issue feminism https://t.co/fGs9hDP2ZP — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 3, 2021

Sonam Kapoor has landed herself in other controversies in the past as well. Last year, she had inadvertently admitted that her father, Anil Kapoor, has connections with don Dawood through Indian cricket.

On another occasion, in an interview with a magazine based out of Middle East, a region of the world not famous for women’s rights, she had claimed that women are treated as second class citizens in India, drawing sharp criticism.