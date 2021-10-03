Sunday, October 3, 2021
‘Is the dress obscene or my vision?’: Sonam Kapoor’s dress invokes hilarious reactions as netizens take in the not-so-subtle design

While making the announcement, Sonam Kapoor shared photographs of herself in a bizarre dress that has attracted mockery.

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, announced that she has been working on a “passion project” with Sharan Parischa. While making the announcement, she shared photographs of herself in a bizarre dress that has attracted mockery on social media.

Sonam Kapoor
Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

One user on Twitter commented that the dressed seemed like a ‘door curtain’.

Another user wondered whether the dress was vulgar or if it was his vision that had turned obscene.

Other users mocked the ‘woke’ brand of feminism.

Sonam Kapoor has landed herself in other controversies in the past as well. Last year, she had inadvertently admitted that her father, Anil Kapoor, has connections with don Dawood through Indian cricket.

On another occasion, in an interview with a magazine based out of Middle East, a region of the world not famous for women’s rights, she had claimed that women are treated as second class citizens in India, drawing sharp criticism.

 

