Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, announced that she has been working on a “passion project” with Sharan Parischa. While making the announcement, she shared photographs of herself in a bizarre dress that has attracted mockery on social media.
One user on Twitter commented that the dressed seemed like a ‘door curtain’.
Door curtain https://t.co/ob1pW3P9cO— Hindavi Swarajya (@Hindavi_Swarajy) October 3, 2021
Another user wondered whether the dress was vulgar or if it was his vision that had turned obscene.
ये कपड़ो का डिज़ाइन अश्लील है— VICTIM CARD DESTRÔYER (@Victim_Card_) October 3, 2021
या मेरी नज़र अश्लील हो गई 😵 https://t.co/2zjiGGUS7y
Other users mocked the ‘woke’ brand of feminism.
“I am a woke feminist from inside and outside. Deal with it.”— justsangacious (@justsangacious) October 3, 2021
Signing off
Psuedo Woke Garbage
Sonam Kapoor. https://t.co/y87UEYh77B
And feminists like these will applaud below, while they have problem with Myntra Logo!!— सीma Sharma (@Cmasharma01) October 3, 2021
What hypocrisy.. https://t.co/DQFB37sQDr
mera issue issue feminism https://t.co/fGs9hDP2ZP— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 3, 2021
Sonam Kapoor has landed herself in other controversies in the past as well. Last year, she had inadvertently admitted that her father, Anil Kapoor, has connections with don Dawood through Indian cricket.
On another occasion, in an interview with a magazine based out of Middle East, a region of the world not famous for women’s rights, she had claimed that women are treated as second class citizens in India, drawing sharp criticism.