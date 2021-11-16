The ban on NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) of Zakir Naik has been extended for another five years. The ban on the organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in November 2016 was due to expire on Tuesday. However, since the activities of the IRF have not changed drastically since the time it was banned, the ban has been extended for another five years.

“Islamic Research Foundation has been indulging in activities, which are prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country,” the MHA notification extending the ban said.

As per reports, the notification said that unless the ban was extended, the group would spread communal disharmony and anti-national sentiments. It said that IRF would also promote secessionism through its support to militancy and indulge in activities inimical to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The notification also made note of the fact that Zakir Naik has been making radical comments in statements and speeches that are accessible to millions of people through the internet and print media. The Islamist inclinations of Zakir Naik have been well documented. In 2016, terrorists involved in the Dhaka blast case had admitted that they were influenced by the preacher’s speeches.

In 2019, Zakir was banned from giving speeches in Malaysia after he made racist comments against Hindus and Chinese Malaysians. He was interrogated for hours in connection to the same. Zakir Naik is wanted in India in cases involving money laundering. The government of India had taken his channel, Peace TV, off the air for peddling hate propaganda.