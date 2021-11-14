Sunday, November 14, 2021
Maharashtra: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane announces he will lodge complaint against Raza Academy over involvement in violence

Nitesh Rane has said that if Nanded Police refuses to register his complaint, then he will take up the matter with the Bombay High Court and Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an NIA probe and compensation for the Hindu shop owners.

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane announces he will lodge complaint against Raza Academy over involvement in violence
Image Credit: Indian Express
BJP MLA in Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, has declared that he will lodge a formal complaint against Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar and the Raza Academy for “provoking” riots in the state and the consequent “looting” of Hindu shop owners.

Nitesh Rane has said that if Nanded Police refuses to register his complaint, then he will take up the matter with the Bombay High Court and Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an NIA probe and compensation for the Hindu shop owners.

When a user asked him if he believed ‘they’ will do anything, Rane responded saying ‘let them ignore’ and ‘then we will do the rest’.

Maharashtra has been in the grips of communal violence since the 12th of November when protests against the alleged violence in Tripura turned violent themselves. In Nanded, the Raza Academy had called for a sit-in protest. Some of the youths were stopped by the police when they made an attempt to enter mixed-residential areas, subsequently they resorted to pelting stones at the police.

Following the violence, Nitesh Rane described the group as a “terrorist organisation” who have been involved in numerous incidents of violence in the past. He also called for the Maharashtra Government to ban the outfit. Now, the BJP MLA has decided to lodge a complaint against Raza Academy.

 

Searched termsNitesh Rane
