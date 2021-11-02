Former Jammu and Kashmir MLC and senior leader Vikram Randhawa has been removed from all party positions and responsibilities after a video of Randhawa making controversial remarks against the Muslim community went viral. According to reports, a video of Vikram Randhawa making controversial comments against Muslims went viral on social media following the India Pakistan match at the T20 world cup.

The letter from BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina read, “Vikram Randhawa (Former MLC) is relieved from all the party posts/responsibilities including the post of JK-UT Secretary with immediate effect. BJP JK-UT Vice President Sham Choudhary (Former Minister and Ex-MLA Suchetgarh) shall be the new Prabhari/in charge for District Rajouri.”

Source: Republic

Randhawa had purportedly said in the video, “These 22- or 23-year-old girls, who roam around in Jammu in veils, were in Kashmir throwing their jackets in the air and raising pro-Pakistan slogans. And these girls in the age group of 21-22 are praising Pakistan and have sympathy for it in their hearts.”

“All those involved in this kind of activity should be beaten up and skinned. They should be treated such that their coming generations too remember the result of raising anti-India slogans or pro-Pakistan slogans on Indian soil… Not only them, their parents should also realise what kind of ungrateful children they have given birth to,” he added.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Vikram Randhawa for his comments and a case was registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), and other relevant sections.

BJP disciplinary committee had then issued a show-cause notice which read, “A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought disrepute and embarrassment to the party.”

As per reports, the comments were made by Randhawa against Muslims during the incidents of celebration in some parts of Kashmir after Pakistan’s win against India in the T20 World Cup.