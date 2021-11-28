Sunday, November 28, 2021
HomeEntertainmentAhead of release of Bob Biswas, netizens discover they are mysteriously blocked by actress...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Ahead of release of Bob Biswas, netizens discover they are mysteriously blocked by actress Chitrangda Singh: Here’s what happened

It remains to be seen how that turns out. Meanwhile, Bob Biswas is set to release on the 3rd of October and features Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead.

OpIndia Staff
Ahead of release of Bob Biswas, netizens discover they are mysteriously blocked by actress actress Chitrangda Singh: Here's what happened
Image Source: DNA
2

Actress Chitrangda Singh became the subject of much discussion on social media ahead of the release of her movie Bob Biswas after multiple users discovered that they had been blocked by the actress on Twitter. The actress, a heartthrob to many, has a great many fans on the platform, who were disheartened to learn that they had been blocked by the Twitter account of the actress.

A lot of them shared screenshots showing that they had been blocked by Chitrangda Singh.

People who claim to have never interacted with the actress were blocked as well.

Others observed that most people who had been blocked belonged to a particular political bent.

There were many many people who have been blocked by Chitrangda Singh on Twitter.

People were left perplexed as to why a celebrity they had never interacted with had blocked them on social media. Spokesperson for BJP Delhi Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who had been blocked by the actress as well, finally provided an explanation for the chain of events.

Bagga said that he had called her manager and was informed that her former social media agency had blocked everyone on Twitter and they were working to resolve the matter soon.

It remains to be seen how that turns out. Meanwhile, Bob Biswas is set to release on the 3rd of October and features Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBob Biswas
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,794FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com