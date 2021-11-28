Actress Chitrangda Singh became the subject of much discussion on social media ahead of the release of her movie Bob Biswas after multiple users discovered that they had been blocked by the actress on Twitter. The actress, a heartthrob to many, has a great many fans on the platform, who were disheartened to learn that they had been blocked by the Twitter account of the actress.

A lot of them shared screenshots showing that they had been blocked by Chitrangda Singh.

She has blocked all the RWs for no reason. Intolerance rising lol pic.twitter.com/5gzYKlyUlh — Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) November 28, 2021

People who claim to have never interacted with the actress were blocked as well.

Omg I am Speechless!! Why would Chitrangda @IChitrangda block me??? I've never ever even interacted with her here! pic.twitter.com/pwPb8ne2Nf — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 27, 2021

Others observed that most people who had been blocked belonged to a particular political bent.

Chitrangda Singh .. so long in your echo chamber. pic.twitter.com/DXdjDAs2ON — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) November 28, 2021

There were many many people who have been blocked by Chitrangda Singh on Twitter.

One more added to the list.. But I never knew that Chitrangda Singh has a Twitter handle..🙄



She must be High on We*d to have blocked someone who has never ever interacted with her…😌 pic.twitter.com/IbogqKi9LB — Sush 🇮🇳 (@Shy_Sushh) November 28, 2021

Iske handle ka naya operator pucca ex RW hoga ya phir iske paas sabke naam honge.. chun chun ke sab ko block kiya hai, even those who have never seen a single tweet of hers till date 😅 pic.twitter.com/lsAzO0ouo3 — BesuraTaansane (@BesuraTaansane) November 28, 2021

People were left perplexed as to why a celebrity they had never interacted with had blocked them on social media. Spokesperson for BJP Delhi Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who had been blocked by the actress as well, finally provided an explanation for the chain of events.

Bagga said that he had called her manager and was informed that her former social media agency had blocked everyone on Twitter and they were working to resolve the matter soon.

I just got call frm her Manager. He said, her ex Social media agency blocked everyone and she is unblocking everyone asap @desimojito https://t.co/g99HUXYmIZ — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 28, 2021

It remains to be seen how that turns out. Meanwhile, Bob Biswas is set to release on the 3rd of October and features Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead.