The National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV today shared a photoshopped image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to wish Tipu Sultan on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet wishing Tipu Jayanti, Srinivas shared a popular picture portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj where the Maratha icon is seen sitting atop a rearing horse. Except, the face of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was morphed with that of Tipu Sultan.

“Remembering ‘The Tiger of Mysore’ #TipuJayanti who fought valiantly against British colonialism, on his birth anniversary today,” Srinivas tweeted along with the photoshopped image.

However, this did not sit well with the admirers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who were furious and appalled by the insult meted out on their hero by attributing his image to the Islamist ruler Tipu Sultan.

Social media users slam Srinivas for sharing a photoshopped image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he quietly deletes it later

Many shared the actual image of the Marathi ruler and slammed the Congress functionary for sharing a distorted image.

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka iss leval ka apman 😟 pic.twitter.com/QWHZjOu74R — Kr!T!kA🌸 (@kathiyawadi07) November 20, 2021

Another user expressed his disgust on Srinivas’ attempt of passing off Shivaji Maharaj as Tipu Sultan.

Yet another Twitter user pertinently responded saying, “This is how Congress distorted our history.”

This is how Congress distorted our histroy.. https://t.co/sHampVmz6M — VDK (@Veerugk99) November 20, 2021

After his post garnered criticism, Srinivas quietly deleted the tweet without offering an apology. However, a google search on the topic still showed Srinivas’ treachery.

The bloodstained legacy of Tipu Sultan

While the Congress party displays unmatched alacrity in painting Tipu Sultan with a nationalist brush, often crediting him for leading India’s first battle against the Britishers, the rosy legacy of Tipu Sultan as painted by Congress is as corrupted as the photoshopped image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj shared by IYC president Srinivas BV.

Tipu Sultan was one of the most ruthless Islamic invaders in South India. There have been several recorded instances of Tipu’s army forcefully converting, raping and kidnapping Hindus on his orders. Many temples are recorded to have been demolished under his reign. Historians such as Khan Hussain Ali Kirmani have pointed out that Tipu Sultan had animosity for the local Hindus and tribals in the area.