Monday, November 15, 2021
Congress party’s Salman Nizami defends Mani Shankar Aiyar’s Mughal love, gets shut up on live tv

Congress leader Salman Nizami has come out in support of Aiyar and said that the Mughals were those people who fought against the British rule for the country.

OpIndia Staff
After senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar glorified Mughal rulers and claimed that the Mughals did not indulge in religious persecution or forced conversions, Congress leader Salman Nizami has come out in support of Aiyar and said that the Mughals were those people who fought against the British rule for the country. He further added that ‘Mughals’ were those who maintained good relationship with the Rajputs. He claimed that the GDP of the country under the Mughals were more than 25%.

Nizami said, ‘People are being ‘misled’ about Mughals, RSS hate Mughals because the Mughals have not signed any mercy petitions to the British, they have fought the British in 1857. Mughals were those whose closest people were Rajputs, under the Mughals, the GDP of the country was more than 25%.’

In the video, Anchor Rubika Liyaquat slammed Salman Nizami for heaping praises on the Mughal rulers while Acharya Vikramaditya asked the Congress leader if he got educated in a Madrassa or a University. Nizami continued his Mughal rambling even when Liyaquat said, “I will repeat everything you are saying about the Mughals, but will you be able to speak 10 lines about Maharana Pratap?” Even after repeated insistance, Nizami was not able to say even a line about Maharana Pratap.

Rubika Liyaquat said the number of people glorifying Mughals today would not even have been present at their Court.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had praised and glorified the Mughal rulers at a function to celebrate birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru where he said that they did not take part in religious persecution or forced conversions but instead were patriots. Aiyar had also claimed that the Congress party considered Akbar as their own and not an outsider.

He said, “Our Congress office is also on Akbar Road, we have no issues. We are not saying ‘We are Congress, how can we stay on Akbar Road, change it to Maharana Pratap Road’. We never say that. Because we consider Akbar our own. We don’t consider him an outsider. Because he followed the instructions by his grandfather. They married Rajput women and hence they were part Hindus.”

 

