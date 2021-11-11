There is an impending threat on the Delhi-Hisar highway that might turn into an accident zone as farmers have allegedly started to burn stubble (Parali) on the roadside of the highway during nighttime. According to a report, commuters claimed to have seen farmers burning stubbles at as many as 45 places on the stretch of this busy highway. Such cases have been reported on the stretch between Rohtak and Hansi, and Rohtak and Maham.

Due to the unopposed stubble burning by farmers on the roadside, it has become a nightmare for drivers at night, as the smoke reduces visibility substantially. This has in turn increased the chances of road accidents on that section of the highway.

Subhash Kumar from Kaithal, who prepares different projects for the agriculture department, said to OpIndia that he has witnessed farmers burning stubbles during nighttime on the roadside. “I frequently travel on Delhi-Hisar highway. In recent weeks, I noticed that farmers are burning parali after sunset. The thick smoke reduces visibility and can cause accidents. People are already grappling with the parali causing air pollution but now this has posed the threat of road accidents. The major chunk of agricultural fields is situated on the flanks of the highway which farmers set on fire to burn parali. With the onset of winter every year Delhi and NCR particularly turns into a gas chamber due to stubble burning,” he told OpIndia over the phone. He claimed to have taken some pictures also to show to authorities.

Not just Delhi-NCR, residents of most of the towns of Haryana continue to breathe polluted air with the air quality remaining severe to very poor. As per the report, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the towns are alarmingly poor including Jind (362), Hisar (415), Bahadurgadh (370), Rohtak (338), Karnal (304), Sonipat (381) and Faridabad (350).

In 2018, the National Green Tribunal had banned the burning of stubble on grounds of damaging the environment. The NGT had ordered states to impose a fine of Rs 2,500 if the straw is burnt on 2 to 5 acres of land and a fine of Rs 5,000 if stubble is burnt on the area more than 5 acres.

Incidents of tragic death caused by stubble burning fire have been reported in the past. In November last year, a 70 years old woman Manjeet Kaur had died whereas his grandson miraculously escaped. The incident took place in Tarantaran of Punjab. The deceased was travelling along with her grandson when grandson lost direction due to smoke caused by parali fire and his bike landed in a burning field.

Parali fire causing road accident is not a new thing

In November 2017, 10 passengers had died and 22 others were injured when a moving bus hit a parked truck on Faridkot-Fazila road due to reduced visibility caused by parali fire.