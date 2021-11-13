WWE Superstar and actor John Cena have once again posted a photograph of an Indian celebrity on his Instagram profile. This time, he has shared former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s photograph from the recent T20 World Cup 2021, where Dhoni joined the team as a mentor.

In the photograph, Dhoni can be seen extending his hand for a handshake that has invoked reactions linked to Cena’s famous ‘you can’t see me’ move from his WWE career. By the time this report was published, the post had already gained over 5 lakh likes on Instagram within a couple of hours.

Reaction from fans. Source: Instagram

Cena often shares a post of Indian celebrities. In the past, he has shared photographs of Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and many others. As the photograph does not have any caption, the fans love to speculate what Cena wants to convey with the posts.

Who is John Cena?

Born in 1977, Cena started his career as a bodybuilder in 1998 and gradually moved to WWE (then-WWF) in 2001. He holds a record of winning the WWE championship 16 times. Cena started his career as an actor in 2006 with the film The Marine. His famous WWE move ‘You Can’t See Me’ is widely popular among fans. Many of them suggested that an invisible John Cena was shaking hands with Dhoni.

Though he currently works as a full-time actor, he often makes appearances at WWE ring under his contract with the franchise. In July 2021, he confirmed he would retire from WWE as a wrestler after SummerSlam defeat against Roman Regins. However, there are speculations that he would make a comeback in Wrestlemania 38. Cena has around 16.7 million followers on Instagram and has a huge fan following from India, thanks to his career as a professional wrestler.