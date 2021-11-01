Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan booked for molestation

A prominent Congress leader in Maharashtra, Arif Naseem Khan, has been booked by the State police following a complaint by a woman. The former Minister of Textiles and has been charged along with 4 other accused. A case was registered against him at the Andheri police station in Mumbai.

Charges were filed against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation )and 509 (word/gesture/act to outrage the modesty of a woman).

An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan & 4 others at Andheri Police Station in Mumbai under Sections 354, 509, 506, 323, 504 & 34 of IPC, based on the statement of a woman: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

The Free Press Journal reported that the FIR was lodged on October 25. It was initially registered at the Sakinaka police station as zero FIR and later transferred to the Andheri police station over jurisdiction.