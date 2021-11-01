Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, along with 4 others, booked for molestation
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, along with 4 others, booked for molestation

The former Minister of Textiles and has been charged along with 4 other accused. A case was registered against him at the Andheri police station in Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan booked for molestation
Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan (Photo Credits: Economic Times)
4

A prominent Congress leader in Maharashtra, Arif Naseem Khan, has been booked by the State police following a complaint by a woman. The former Minister of Textiles and has been charged along with 4 other accused. A case was registered against him at the Andheri police station in Mumbai.

Charges were filed against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation )and 509 (word/gesture/act to outrage the modesty of a woman).

The Free Press Journal reported that the FIR was lodged on October 25. It was initially registered at the Sakinaka police station as zero FIR and later transferred to the Andheri police station over jurisdiction.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,626FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com