Social media is awash with a video where a TV9 Marathi journalist is seen interviewing Advocate Indrapal Singh after a special PMLA court on Friday sent his client, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, to further ED custody till November 15. Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in a money laundering case.

In the video that is attracting criticism from Marathi viewers, the journalist could be seen asking the lawyer why the ED is bent on getting Deshmukh’s custody extended even though he is fully cooperating with the investigative agency and is not keeping good health in judicial custody.

“The ED had already sought the custody of Anil Deshmukh earlier this month. What is the need for extension of his custody even though we have been told that his health is deteriorating inside the prison. We are told he has extended his full cooperation to ED in their probe, then what’s the need for this extension of his custody?” the journalist asks Deshmukh’s lawyer.

Singh, however, corrects the journalist, saying Deshmukh is in good spirits and that he has himself accompanied the former Maharashtra Home Minister in hours-long interrogation where he appeared energetic and in good health.

“Mr Deshmukh is absolutely fine. He is in good spirits and quite energetic during his interrogation with the probe agencies. I have myself attended those examinations with him,” Singh clarifies.

The lawyer also spoke on why the Enforcement Directorate keeps seeking extension of the custody of suspects. “It is how Enforcement Directorate operates. It is their routine procedure. Their scope of investigation is broad, so they keep asking for the extension of custody until they are satisfied with the thoroughness of their probe,” Singh said.

PMLA court extends ED custody of Anil Deshmukh till November 15

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody has been extended to November 15 by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. Mr. Deshmukh has been in ED custody since November 2 after being questioned for 12 hours on charges of money laundering and corruption.

On October 29, the Bombay High Court rejected his plea seeking to quash five summons issued by the ED.

The case pertains to the letter written by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March 2021, alleging Mr Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter referred to alleged instances of Mr Deshmukh directing suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect ₹ 100 crore from bars and restaurants over a month.

Soon after the letter was made public, the High Court had ordered a preliminary enquiry against the former Maharashtra HM by the CBI. The Enforcement Directorate(ED) then stepped in and initiated a probe into charges of money laundering against the NCP leader.