National Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Nawab Malik has announced that he will be dropping a ‘hydrogen bomb’ tomorrow. Malik’s statement comes after the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis exposed his supposed links with the ‘underworld.’

Immediately after Fadnavis’ presser Malik had simply Tweeted, “I am coming.”

The minister later informed that he will be dropping a ‘hydrogen bomb’ allegedly exposing Fadnavis’ link with the underworld. “I will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow in connection with Devendra Fadnavis. I will expose Devendra Fadnavis’ underworld links,” announced Malik.

Malik’s statement has garnered funny reactions with netizens mocking him for all the mudslinging the minister is involved in for the past few weeks.

Netizens react

A Twitter user Sambit Nayak asked for the location where Malik is planning to set off the ‘bomb.’

“Where exactly? Please tell in advance so that people can be evacuated. Also, where did you get enriched Hydrogen isotopes?” mocked Nayak.

Another netizen pointed out that the minister did not deny the allegations against him. “He hasn’t denied allegations by Fadnavis. But, will fabricate something & spread which friendly media will amplify?” Tweeted the user.

Another social media user linked the underworld with the NCP supremo and his people. “Ismein bhi “bomb” ki baat ! Where ever there is underworld, there is Pawar gang!” the handle Tweeted.

One Chandrashekar Srinivasan remarked that the ministers of a state are behaving like a bunch of kids. “I will drop a hydrogen bomb…FFS are these guys leaders of our states and the country or a bunch of kids sneering at each other???” he said.

‘Fadnavis trying to malign my image’

The NCP leader further alleged that the leader of the opposition is trying to malign his image.

“Devendra Fadnavis is trying to malign my image by connecting me to blast convicts & the underworld. They did the same by saying that drugs were recovered from my place, will send him legal notice,” Malik added.

Former CM exposed Malik’s links with the underworld

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference on Tuesday revealed that Malik and his family had cracked a land deal in 2005 with the convicts of Mumbai 1993 blasts.

Fadnavis in the presser informed that Nawab Malik and his family in the name of company Solidus had purchased land in Mumbai’s Kurla from owner Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel.

While Sardar Shah Wali Khan is facing life imprisonment, Salim Patel is said to be a close aide of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar.