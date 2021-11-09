Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference revealed that NCP minister Nawab Malik and his family in the year 2005 were involved in a land deal with the convicts of Mumbai 1993 blasts.

The land deal

Fadnavis in the presser informed that Nawab Malik and his family in the name of company Solidus had purchased land in Mumbai’s Kurla from owner Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel.

“This company belongs to Nawab Malik’s family. Nawab Malik was part of SOLIDUS,” he claimed. As per the documents submitted by Fadnavis, Malik’s company purchased a 3-acre land in a prime location in Mumbai for only Rs 20 lakh while the value of the land should not have been less than Rs 3 crores.

Solidus investment is Nawab Malik’s company and land was purchased from these underworld criminals.



3 acre land at LBS road got purchased only for ₹20 lakh.

Original value is ₹3 crore !!!



Why did you purchase land from criminals of Mumbai❓: @Dev_Fadnavis #DevendraFadnavis pic.twitter.com/bvxjfG6ZMm — @OfficeOfDevendra (@Devendra_Office) November 9, 2021

It is imperative to note that Sardar Shah Wali Khan was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blast case and is facing life imprisonment. He was also said to be close to Tiger Memon.

Another person is Mohammad Salim Ishaq Patel alias Salim Patel as he’s known – front man of Haseena Parker.

He was arrested in 2007 with Haseena Parkar in land grabbing

and other fraud issues.

He has been her frontman in property grabbing matters: @Dev_Fadnavis #DevendraFadnavis — @OfficeOfDevendra (@Devendra_Office) November 9, 2021

As per the BJP leader, Salim Patel who was the power of attorney in the land deal is a close associate of Haseena Parkar, sister of the underworld criminal Dawood.

“Why did Nawab Malik do business with the killers of Mumbai?” questioned the former chief minister at the press conference.

‘Will submit documents to the relevant agencies’

He also informed that he will be submitting the documents to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to let him know what his party functionaries were indulging in.

“There is a direct connection with the underworld. I have documents of five property deals. Four properties were purchased connected with the underworld. I will ascertain which appropriate authorities, whether it is the police, ED, NIA, and hand it over to them,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader also said that he will be sending the documents of the land deal for further investigation to the relevant security and financial agencies. Additionally, he will also be writing a letter to the current Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and the governor of the state.

In such serious matter where underworld, bomb blast convicts have connections with Minister Nawab Malik, I will submit the documents to appropriate agencies for further investigation : #DevendraFadnavis @Dev_Fadnavis

Meanwhile, seemingly rattled by the arrest of his son-in-law and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case, Nawab Malik has launched an open attack on the officer investigating the case.

So much so that the sitting minister holds a press conference every now and then to sling mud at Sameer Wakhende who has been chasing the drug racket operating in Mumbai since 2020.

आ रहा हूँ मैं — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक

Shortly after BJP leader Fadnavis’ press conference, Malik has Tweeted saying, “I am coming.”