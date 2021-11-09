Tuesday, November 9, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Why did Nawab Malik do business with the killers of Mumbai?': Devendra Fadnavis
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Why did Nawab Malik do business with the killers of Mumbai?’: Devendra Fadnavis

"There is a direct connection with the underworld. I have documents of five property deals. Four properties were purchased connected with the underworld. I will ascertain which appropriate authorities, whether it is the police, ED, NIA, and hand it over to them," Fadnavis said.

OpIndia Staff
Fadnavis press conference on NCP Nawab Malik
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
3

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference revealed that NCP minister Nawab Malik and his family in the year 2005 were involved in a land deal with the convicts of Mumbai 1993 blasts. 

The land deal

Fadnavis in the presser informed that Nawab Malik and his family in the name of company Solidus had purchased land in Mumbai’s Kurla from owner Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel. 

“This company belongs to Nawab Malik’s family. Nawab Malik was part of SOLIDUS,” he claimed. As per the documents submitted by Fadnavis, Malik’s company purchased a 3-acre land in a prime location in Mumbai for only Rs 20 lakh while the value of the land should not have been less than Rs 3 crores.

It is imperative to note that Sardar Shah Wali Khan was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blast case and is facing life imprisonment. He was also said to be close to Tiger Memon. 

As per the BJP leader, Salim Patel who was the power of attorney in the land deal is a close associate of Haseena Parkar, sister of the underworld criminal Dawood. 

“Why did Nawab Malik do business with the killers of Mumbai?” questioned the former chief minister at the press conference. 

‘Will submit documents to the relevant agencies’

He also informed that he will be submitting the documents to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to let him know what his party functionaries were indulging in.

“There is a direct connection with the underworld. I have documents of five property deals. Four properties were purchased connected with the underworld. I will ascertain which appropriate authorities, whether it is the police, ED, NIA, and hand it over to them,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader also said that he will be sending the documents of the land deal for further investigation to the relevant security and financial agencies. Additionally, he will also be writing a letter to the current Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and the governor of the state. 

Meanwhile, seemingly rattled by the arrest of his son-in-law and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case, Nawab Malik has launched an open attack on the officer investigating the case. 

So much so that the sitting minister holds a press conference every now and then to sling mud at Sameer Wakhende who has been chasing the drug racket operating in Mumbai since 2020. 

Shortly after BJP leader Fadnavis’ press conference, Malik has Tweeted saying, “I am coming.”

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai news, nawab malik, wankhede wife
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,784FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com