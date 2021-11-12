After an electrifying T20 World Cup semi-finals in Dubai, several videos of heartbroken Pakistani fans have surfaced on social media. Pakistan faced an embarrassing defeat in the semi-finals played on Thursday against Australia.

The Pakistani fans gathered in the stadium and in front of the TV sets were quite confident about their team’s win, however, one over by bowler Shaheen Afridi and a dropped catch by Hasan Ali, changed the dynamics.

Several Pakistani fans were caught on camera shedding tears and explicitly blaming Ali for the loss.

‘Dil toot gaya’

Slamming Ali and crying at the same time, a fan interviewed outside the Dubai cricket stadium said that Ali was just concerned about his hairstyle. He further said, “Dil toot gaya hai, aawaz hi nahi nikal rahi (I am heartbroken and unable to speak).”

He also claimed that Ali had no idea how important the match was.

Another teary-eyed fan crying on the shoulder of a fellow spectator also blamed Ali for the loss, but then said, “After all it’s a game.”

“I don’t have words,” said another fan at a time when some other disappointed fans from the crowd asked the Pakistan cricketers to eat ‘pizze and burger.’

“Ek nikkame bowler aur tournament ke sabse mehenge bowler ke vajah se match haar gaye (We lost the match because of the most useless and expensive bowler of the season),” the fan whined further.

Children sob after loss

In another video, a young boy can be seen crying profusely after Pakistan’s defeat.

Cricket is not Just a game , Its Emotions for cricket fans 😢💔#PAKVSAUS #Cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/FiNUShM5Xn — ᴀ ᴀ ᴅ ɪ ɪ (@Aadii_1728) November 12, 2021

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoiab Akhtar also took to Twitter to share a video of a disheartened young boy. “This is what happens when your team plays well. Fans get engaged. Thats why this World Cup was so important for us,” he said.

This is what happens when your team plays well. Fans get engaged. Thats why this World Cup was so important for us. pic.twitter.com/u9nfRYS8Ye — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

‘You make videos and dance like eunuchs’

In another video, an enraged fan can be seen hurling insults at Ali for dropping a crucial catch. “You go get photoshoots done, make videos and dance like eunuch,” lamented the fan.

Pakistani fan appreciating

Hasan ali after losing .😂 pic.twitter.com/UhXO1h0TPY — KISAAN (@Simplysupported) November 12, 2021

Calling him ‘ek takke ka,’ the fan also blamed team selection for the defeat.

Ali receives religious abuses

With even the captain of the Pakistan cricket team blaming Hasan Ali in the post-match presentation for the loss, it was obvious that the fans would hold him the sole culprit.

Apart from abuses, fans of the Sunni-majority country went about asking if Ali was a Shia and abused him in vile language.

Considering Ali’s wife is an Indian, several labeled him a traitor and accused him of match-fixing.