On Thursday (October 11) night, Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali was brutally trolled and abused with the choicest of expletives by Pakistani cricket fans after the team lost out to Australia in the semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2021.

Ali had conceded 44 runs in 4 overs, with the Australian side hitting him for 4 fours and 1 six. Despite an economy rate of 11 per over, he failed to get any wickets. His troubles were exacerbated after he dropped the catch of Matthew Wade, who proved to be a gamechanger for Australia. The Pakistani pacer was also reprimanded by skipper Babar Azam.

Pakistani cricket fans vilify Hasan Ali, share vile, abusive posts against his family

“The turning point of the match was the dropped catch of Matthew Wade. A new batter coming in then and it would have been a different scenario and maybe a different result. As a player, you should always be on your toes and take any opportunity that arises,” Babar Azam had remarked. And what followed next was a flurry of personal comments, charges of match-fixing, derogatory comments about Hasan Ali’s mother and wife from Pakistani cricket fans.

While responding to his recent Instagram post, one user (@sibghat_._ukkah) wrote, “Sisterf*ck*r, you neither know how to bowl or bat.” Another user named Kabeer inquired whether the fast bowler would swing on his d*ck before delivering the ball.

Screengrab of the abusive comments directed at Hasan Ali

Another Instagram user accused Ali of being a pimp while others labelled him as the ‘son of a prostitute.’ One user (@aemmarmaaenu) wrote, “Sisterf*ck*r, Shahnawaz Dahani can bowl better than you. You have only sc*ewed your own a** in the whole tournament.”

Screengrab o9f the comments directed at Hasan Ali

Other Pakistani fans continued to abuse the mother and sister of Hasan Ali. One user (@raees_chase) even suggested him to leave the Pakistani cricket team.

Screengrab of the comments directed at Hasan Ali

One Instagram user (@seeker_io0) also accused the Pakistani pacer of match-fixing. “Traitor, how much money did you take from Australia (to lose the match?).”

Screengrab of the comments directed at Hasan Ali

Pakistanis accuse pacer of fixing match to please his Indian wife

Given that the wife of Hasan Ali is an Indian by the name of Samya Arzoo, one Twitter user (@mohammadfayaz) alleged that the Pakistani pacer threw the match to please his wife. “He should also give his mother and sister to India for a night. Motherf*ck*r, lost the match intentionally.”

Screengrab of the abusive tweet

Sunni Muslims of Pakistan wonder if Ali is a Shia, blame match loss on alleged Shia identity

Given that Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country, Islamists do not leave any chance to abuse the Shia community for any misfortune that befalls the country. Following Pakistan’s humiliating loss to Australia, conspiracy theories about Hasan Ali being a Shia (and hence losing the match deliberately) began floating on social media.



Tweets targeting Hasan Ali for being a Shia

Pakistanis were abusing Hasan Ali’s alleged Shia identity earlier too

One user wrote, “Hasan Ali is a Shia (at least that’s what the name suggests). One Shia sunk the boat of Pakistan.” One Twitter user lamented, “Hasan Ali is Shia? And Pakistan wanted success? Come on akh.” Although Pakistan looked like a formidable side in the group stage matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Australia managed to win the semi-final encounter by 5 wickets and proceed to the final.