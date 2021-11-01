A Pakistani news anchor broke into laughter when a panellist described various sizes of bananas in detail on detail using hand gestures. Alveena Agha, an anchor in the News One TV channel from Pakistan, was talking about bananas with her guest Khawaja Naveed, when she burst into laughter after learning that bananas in Mumbai and Dhaka are larger than the bananas found in Pakistan. A video of the clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Nalia Inayat on Twitter.

And the winner is, Bombay 🍌 pic.twitter.com/wJB8lqzODa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 1, 2021

In the video, panellist Khawaja Naveed is heard saying, ‘If some research and investment is made, then bananas found in Bombay (Mumbai) are this big that if six bananas are kept in a room, then the smell of the bananas spreads in the entire room.’ While saying this, the man also used his wrist to indicate the size of bananas found in Mumbai.

Then the Pakistani banana expert praised the bananas from Dhaka and said, ‘in a similar way, the bananas in Dhaka are this big unlike those found in Sindh,’ again using his wrist to indicate the size of Bangladeshi bananas. According to Khawaja Naveed, the bananas in Sindh were very poor in terms of size.

When ‘banana expert’ Khawaja Naveed was indicating the size of bananas from Mumbai and Dhaka using hand gestures, some other (dirty?) thoughts might have occurred in the mind of Alveena Agha. The apparent ‘thought’ in her mind was strong that she could not stop herself from breaking in laughter on live TV, trying to keep her head down. Continuing with her laughter, the anchor said that the research on bananas is very poor in Pakistan and more development is needed in this field. After that, she asked Khawaja Naveed to clarify to the viewers that he was only talking about the research and development in Pakistan concerning bananas.

Despite the wild laughter by Agha, Naveed kept his cool with a smile, and said, ‘They should do research and bring the bananas from Bombay and Dhaka to Pakistan which would increase their demand and sale.’