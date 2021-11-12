Congress Minister insults old man whose son has been missing for 2 years

On Wednesday (November 10), Congress leader Parsadi Lal Meena courted controversy after he threw a man out of an event for seeking help. Meena is the Cabinet Minister for Industry Development and State Enterprises in the Congress-led-Rajasthan government.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Ladpura Panchayat in Lalsot town in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. Parsadi Lal Meena had gone there to attend an administrative campaign. At that time, an elderly man from Karanpura village named Mithalal had reached the event with his family to seek help from the Congress Minister.

Mithalal recounted that his young son Buddhiprakash was lured by two men into going to Maharashtra in search of iron casting work on September 18, 2019. However, since then, they did not allow his son to return to the village. Mithalal told Parsadi Lal Meena that his son was being threatened with death, whenever he talked about returning back to his village from Maharashtra.

He added that he last spoke to Buddhiprakash on November 2, 2019. The elderly man had filed a complaint against the two people, who took his son away, on December 10, 2019. However, the cops did not take any action for 2 long years. Mithalal pleaded with the Congress Minister to help rescue his son. Instead of being empathetic to the elderly man’s tragic story, Parsadi Lal Meena asked the helpless man to get lost.

“What can I do? Were you dead for the past 2 years? Get out,” the Congress leader yelled. He then summoned his security personnel and asked them to escort Mithalal and his relatives out of the camp. A video of the incident was shared on social media by Dainik Bhaskar.

Nathulal Meena, the Chief of Lasot, had also engaged in a heated argument with the victim’s family and drove them away. He defended his behaviour by claiming that the matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Lalsot police station. He also claimed that Mithalal was being misled by people.