Saturday, November 20, 2021
Rajasthan: All Ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, CM Ashok Gehlot accepts resignations

Ten new ministers would most likely be inducted at the cabinet in a bid to maintain the power balance between Gehlot and Pilot camps. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the governor's house at 4pm on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: DNA
21

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accepted the resignation letters of all the ministers in his council before the Cabinet Reshuffle which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, according to reports. Three ministers had earlier submitted their resignations on Friday and moved a proposal during a meeting after which all the council ministers have submitted their resignation.

Pratap Khachariyawas said, “All the ministers have resigned. When it comes to re-formation, the process has now been completed. This is a process. There is a PCC meeting at 2 pm tomorrow, everyone will go there. Further directions to us will be issued there.”

As per reports, ten new ministers would most likely be inducted at the cabinet in a bid to maintain the power balance between Gehlot and Pilot camps. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the governor’s house at 4pm on Sunday.

The three ministers who had resigned on Friday include state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma.

Govind Singh Dotasra told ANI, “Keeping the ‘Ek Pad Ek Vyakti’ discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government’s schemes.” 

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

